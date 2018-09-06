Younes Bendjima Misses ‘Kardashian Lifestyle’ That Comes With Dating The Famous Family

Baby come back? Younes Benjdima and Kourtney Kardashian split a month ago, but it looks as if the model wants the reality star back — but is it for the right reasons?

Younes Bendjima and Kourtney Kardashian spent the summer of 2018 loved up and happy. That is, until photos of the male model getting too close with another woman surfaced, and let’s just say Kourtney was not pleased. They broke up, but now, a month later, HollywoodLife has the EXCLUSIVE scoop that Younes wants to get back together. However his reasons aren’t quite on the up and up. “Younes hopes to repair his broken relationship with Kourtney. He misses, and loves Kourtney a lot as well as the the Kardashian that comes with dating the most famous family in America. Younes may have a lot of love for Kourtney, but he also loves the vacations, nice cars and fancy dinners too,” a source revealed.

After breaking up, Kourtney cut off all contact with Younes and was, “focused on her kids and herself.” However it looks as if she was ready to hear him out as they were spotted together over Labor Day weekend. With just a few weeks passing since the split, Younes seemed to have got wise…and fast. “He realized quickly that without Kourtney in his life, things simply were not nearly as fun or exciting. He missed it all. Younes does not want the relationship to be over and he feels like things are far from over,” the source said. As for now, Kourtney is maintaining her single status.

Whether or not these former lovebirds will patch things up is yet to be seen. Given Kourtney’s icy personality it’s likely that she’ll make Younes jump through a few hoops before letting him back in to her life entirely. And why not? She has been cheated on before by baby daddy Scott Disick and does not want to go through that mess again. After all, Kourt has her kids to think about too!