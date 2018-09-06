How You Can Get Selena Gomez’s Exact Satin Slip Dress She Wore At The Grove

Selena Gomez thrilled and delighted fans at the Grove in L.A. on September 5, showing up at the Coach store. Now, we have the details on her look and how to get it for less.

Selena Gomez, 26, always looks good but she was especially stunning in a satin slip dress on September 5 during an appearance at the Coach store at the Grove in Los Angeles. Of course, the piece is the Coach x Selena Gomez Slip Dress with Lace Trim from her capsule collection with the brand. The exact dress is available at Neiman Marcus and their website for a whopping $495! The lavender dress comes in sizes 0 to 14, has a nylon lining and an empire waist. It’s v neckline and side-split hem add sex appeal, but the midi length keeps it appropriate. the look is obviously gorgeous, and Selena wears it well, but if you can’t afford a $500 dress, we have some other options for you.

First of all, Rent The Runway is one of my favorite things on earth. You can rent designer pieces (I’m wearing a $950 Badgley Mischka ball gown for a fashion week party tomorrow night) for either a monthly subscription fee or a one-time payment that is a fraction of the retail price. You’ll always have something new and different to wear, and then you can just send it back when you’re done! They handle dry cleaning. It’s super easy! If you prefer to get some retail therapy, I have been loving Nasty Gal. Their Into Heavy Metallics Slip Dress and the Slit the Mark Slip Dress are both great, similar options, that cost under $35! They are on sale now!

ASOS also has some amazing options, and shopping is easy and fast online. Would you rock a satin slip dress like Selena?