Sally Field Mourns Ex Burt Reynolds After Tragic Death: He’ll Be ‘In My Heart For As Long As I Live’

They were the hottest couple of their time, and after the passing of Burt Reynolds on Sept. 6, Sally Field released a touching message remembering her ex and co-star as only she could.

“There are times in your life that are so indelible, they never fade away. They stay alive, even forty years later. My years with Burt never leave my mind. He will be in my history and my heart, for as long as I live. Rest, Buddy”, Sally Field told HollywoodLife in a statement after it was confirmed that legendary Burt Reynolds had passed away at the age of 82. Burt and Sally first starred on-screen together in 1977’s Smokey and the Bandit and subsequently dated for five years following. Truly, they were Hollywood’s ‘it’ couple throughout those years and clearly, Sally still has deep affection for her ex and former co-star. As we reported, Burt went into cardiac arrest at a hospital in Florida on Thursday, September 6, with his family was by his side.

Last March, Burt spoke fondly about Sally while promoting his memoir, But Enough About Me. He called their failed romance “the biggest regret of my life” while appearing on the Today Show and in fact, faults himself for not making their relationship work. “I would’ve been better when I was grown up and a lot more mature. I was pretty wild,” he told Hoda Kotb. He added that at the time, he fought for Sally to be in the classic ‘Smokey’ film with him. “I wanted her really bad for Smokey. And [producers] said, ‘Well, she’s not sexy,’ and I said, ‘You don’t get it. Talent is sexy and she’s got that.’”

Despite showing a lot of love for his ex in his later years, Sally and he were no longer close. In fact, when Sally was asked about being called ‘the one that got away’ by Burt in Vanity Fair during a SiriusXM town hall, she simply responded, “Well, yeah,” before she revaled that she had not spoken to him in quite some time. “We don’t really talk to each other, no,” Field told EW and PEOPLE editorial director Jess Cagle.

Despite their falling out, it’s very kind of Sally to remember him and their time together so fondly, as so many other celebrities and friends have done the same. Clearly, the legendary actor will surely be missed.