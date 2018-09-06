8 Celebrity Moms Who Wore Bikinis In Their Last Trimester: Hilary Duff, Michelle Branch And More

Weeks away from going into labor, and these mommas still enjoyed a pool day! See pics of Hilary Duff, Michelle Branch and more who rocked little bikinis right before giving birth.

These celebrity moms kept going until the very end! The last trimester — which runs from week 27 to about week 38 of pregnancy, according to the American Pregnancy Association — didn’t slow down celebrities like Hilary Duff, 31, Michelle Branch, 35, Meghan King Edmonds, 33, and many more. Even though their bellies reached full capacity, that didn’t stop them from throwing on a tiny bikini over their baby bumps. And rightfully so. Pregnancy is beautiful! We love that these iconic mothers savored every single second of the journey — poolside– right before they had to start changing diapers!

Hilary is one mother in this roundup who’s still pregnant. And the suspense has kept us on our toes! The Disney Channel veteran has posted many a baby bump selfie to Instagram, but just two days ago on Sept. 5, she shared a picture in a black bikini. Her bump was so developed, she even wrote that it was a “#builtinseatforlu.” Lu, AKA her adorable 3-month-old niece Lulu Gray, looked giggly as she sat on her aunt’s baby bump which bears her future first cousin! Speaking of adorable shots, we especially swooned over paparazzi pictures of a pregnant Hilary and her boyfriend Matthew Koma, 31, enjoying a beach day in Malibu on Aug. 15. The expecting parents first broke the news of the pregnancy back in June.

After posting the mirror selfie seen above, the Younger actress wrote an inspiring caption for all mothers on July 25. “Man..pregnancy is hard. Giving love to all mamas who make it look effortless… this journey is hard as hell and also incredibly special,” Hilary wrote. “Lovely to have a little life inside and to day dream of all the new adventures to come buuuut almost impossible to get my own shoes on..sick of getting up 9 times a night to pee and looking at this weird body in the mirror that is not my own at the moment. Women are so bad ass, this was just a note to remind myself and remind others how’s strong and beautiful you are! WE GOT THIS!”

“Everywhere” singer Michelle especially showed off what a last trimester bump really looks like. She was hanging by the water right before her own water broke! Michelle posted a picture chilling by the pool with her daughter Owen, 13, on Aug. 26 and wrote, “Family photo. Hoping the full moon does it’s magic ✨🤞👶🏻🌕🤪 #huge.” The crossing fingers emoji was a good choice, because the full moon did do its magic! A day after sharing the photo with Instagram, Michelle followed up with another picture: this time, of her newborn baby! “Patrick [Carney] and I are over the moon in love with our son Rhys James Carney ✨💙,” she captioned the shot of her tiny new human swaddled in blankets.

Check out the gallery above for more celebrity moms like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, 31, Kim Kardashian, 37 and more who took their buns in the ovens to the water! These pictures also serve as proof that women can stunt in a bikini at any stage in their lives. Bravo, ladies!