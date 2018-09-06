Taylor Swift, Lili Reinhart & More Stars Who Actually Make Overalls Look Hot AF

Overalls are finally getting the love they deserve! The cute denim look has been revived from the 90s thanks to celebrities like Lili Reinhart who have adopted the jean jumpsuit.

Overalls were a wardrobe staple in the ’90s, and like all good trends from that beloved decade, they’ve found their way back into Urban Outfitters everywhere. Rocking what is essentially a denim jumpsuit might not sound like the sexiest outfit you can rock, but it definitely can be adapted to have a bit more sex appeal.

If you don’t believe me, then please refer to Lili Reinhart‘s Instagram photo below. The Riverdale star donned a white wide leg version of the look that featured a zipper down the front. Thanks to said zipper, the actress showed a bit of her cleavage by unzipping the overalls a bit. The image, which appears to be from a shoot with our sister site Variety, was appropriately captioned, “Where’s the disco, baby.” Yeah, her look is definitely more ’70s than ’90s, which just proves once again how versatile this piece can be!

Taylor Swift is basically a pro at making overalls look cute by now. The “Delicate” hitmaker stepped out in Aug. 2016 wearing the clasped garment as a dress, which was made by Tularosa. She wore it over a pink spaghetti strap top and paired it with Gucci sneakers. The year prior, Taylor also wore long overalls, but opted for a black distressed denim pair which she wore over a white crop top.

Alessandra Ambrosio also beat the heat this summer by rocking a pair of cutoff overalls while running errands in Santa Monica on July 25. She kept her look fun and casual by pairing it with a white t-shirt with a rainbow printed on the font. The Victoria’s Secret model rounded out the outfit with beige flip flops, sunglasses and a small white purse.

Clearly there are tons of ways to make overalls look good, so we gathered some of our favorite celeb takes on the trend. Check the pics out in the gallery above!