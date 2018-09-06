Nicki Minaj Rips Dress & Nearly Exposes Butt At Daily Front Row Fashion Awards — Watch Exclusive Video

Watch EXCLUSIVE footage of Nicki Minaj’s wardrobe mishap at the Daily Front Row Awards on Sept. 6, which reportedly made her scream and left her butt (almost) hanging!

Alexander McQueen at the Daily Front Row's 6th Annual Fashion Media Awards on Sept. 6. But one fan's foot reportedly disrupted her royal entrance at the Park Hyatt in New York! We captured EXCLUSIVE footage of Nicki awkwardly recruiting some help in covering up her ripped dress, and reportedly, exposed bum! A Twitter user also posted footage of when the incident allegedly went down — screams and all — which you can watch below. But the "Barbie Dreams" rapper didn't excuse herself out of her presenter duties, and still took to the podium later…wardrobe malfunction in tow. An eyewitness in the audience EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Nicki announced, "I am so sorry, my dress just ripped, my whole butt is out, but I need to introduce my girl, Winnie [Harlow]."

“She handled it like a pro and got emotional while introducing Winnie,” the eyewitness adds. Nicki brought the 24-year-old model onstage for the event’s Breakthrough Model award. Leave it to this music chart-topper to handle such an unexpected gaffe with grace. It’s just a shame her regal trail of purple feathers suffered fell victim to an unsuspecting sole! Luckily, Nicki didn’t suffer a fashion faux pas last night at the E! Entertainment, ELLE and IMG New York Fashion Week Kick-Off Party on Sept. 5. There was nothing to step on, as Nicki wasn’t wearing any pants! The Queen Radio host covered up a seductive set of lingerie with just an oversized blazer by Off-White and the edgy brand’s matching belt. We can’t wait for how else Nicki will surprise us throughout New York Fashion Week, whether it be by a fierce look or another wardrobe malfunction. We don’t care — we stan! NYFW runs from Sept. 6 to Sept. 12.

Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk and tonight's honoree, Winnie, all wore metallic dresses. Taylor Hill differed from the pack in a fringe dress — although laden with silver details too — fit for Jay Gatsby's dance floor! If you want to see even more models slay at NYFW, you need to catch up on our recap covering the Tom Ford!

Someone stepped on Nicki’s dress and she screamed 😂 pic.twitter.com/g2sPVJcqO0 — Jennifer ⚡️ (@improudofnicki) September 7, 2018

NYFW officially started today, and already dresses are flying! We’ll keep you updated if even more major events happen tomorrow. Ralph Lauren’s 50th Anniversary Event, we’re looking at you!