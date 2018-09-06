Katy and her son Flynn were trampled by a giraffe 150 yards from home until her husband showed up to chase it away. They’re both in stable, but critical condition after the terrifying attack.

When British scientist Sam Williams returned home from a trail run on Monday, Aug. 23, he found his wife Katy Williams, 35, and son Flynn, 3, being trampled by a giraffe about 150 yards from their home on the Blyde Wildlife Estate in South Africa. And although he chased the animal off, both of his family members were treated there before being airlifted to a hospital in Johannesburg. Flynn, who was sent over first, had surgery the next day in the hopes of relieving pressure on his brain. Both he and his mother, who has been operated on as well, are reportedly in stable but critical condition after the attack. Katy, like her husband, was a scientist working on the wildlife estate — so what caused the giraffe to go after her and her son?

She had a two-month old calf, according to Riaan Cilliers, the manager of the reserve, and attacked Katy and Flynn because she felt her baby was being threatened. “We are all in shock about this very sad incident and we ensure the family that they are in our prayers,” he said. The family’s lawyer, Marina Both, released a statement on Sam’s behalf, saying, “He confirmed that they understand nature and with the information available at the moment, he regards the incident as an unfortunate act of nature, where the giraffe saw his wife and son as a threat to her young one.”

Sam also released two adorable family photos to the public. The first showed him, his wife and son all smiles while eating ice cream, and they looked just as happy in the second shot.

These three make a seriously adorable family, and we’re wishing both Katy and Flynn speedy recoveries. Our thoughts are also with Sam during this tragic time!