Meghan Markle Stuns In Midi Dress After Flaunting Legs In Mini Skirt At Theater

Meghan is back to the midi, after rocking a short, above-the-knee dress in late August. See her latest fashion home run below!

Meghan Markle, 37, was beautiful in blue, rocking an ankle-length dress by Jason Wu on September 6. The pleated, ruffled dress was flirty and sweet. She paired the look with matching blue heels by Aquazzura, with a crystal slingback accent. She carried a black satin clutch as she walked into the 100 Days to Peace Gala Music event at the Central Hall Westminster in London with husband, Prince Harry. Her hair was styled in gorgeous curls, with one side tucked behind her ear. A very Kate Middleton-inspired blowout! Jason Wu is a beloved designer who was put on the map by another prominent American — former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Meghan wore a short tuxedo mini dress at a Hamilton charity performance at the Victoria Palace Theatre on August 29. It was shocking to see her in a dress so short — we haven’t seen her knees as a royal, and reportedly, The Queen does not like hemlines to be that short. A week later, she was back in a more demure midi style. She did, however, show off her toned arms in the sleeveless style. We think Meghan looks great in everything she wears! See pics in the gallery attached above.

It honestly must be hard to be a royal. Some fans were saying Meghan was dressing TOO conservatively after joining the Royal family, and others thought her short skirt at Hamilton was too short. She can’t wait! We think the Duchess should be able to wear what she want — she looks amazing in every color and pattern!