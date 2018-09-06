Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Toned Stomach In Bikini Just 5 Mos. After Giving Birth to True

Look at this hot mama! While on vacation with Tristan Thompson and their daughter, True, Khloe Kardashian shared an amazing new bikini pic. How could she have given birth just FIVE months ago?!

Khloe Kardashian wasted no time getting back in shape after giving birth to her daughter, True Thompson, in April, and she showed off the results of her hard work in a new Instagram pic on Sept. 6. The reality star is currently on vacation with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, and their little girl, and she used it as the perfect opportunity to post her first bikini pic since welcoming True. In the beachside shot, Khloe rocks a white two piece while posing with her hand on her hip. The photo shows off her post-baby body to perfection, and we can’t get over how incredible she looks!

As always, Khloe has been very transparent with her fans throughout her post-baby, weight loss journey. She actually recently revealed that getting off the first 30 pounds was easier than she expected, and that she was shocked when she saw the number on the scale after a few weeks of hard work. She credits her weight loss to breastfeeding “being very active during and after [her] pregnancy.” She also started a low-carb, high-protein diet after giving birth.

It’s certainly been a whirlwind 2018 for Khloe, as just before she welcomed True, pictures and videos surfaced of Tristan cheating on her on more than one occasion. It put a strain on their relationship for quite a bit, but based on the loving videos from this vacation, they seem to be back in a good place.

Of course, since it’s been summer, Tristan and Khloe have been able to spend mostly all of their time together. When the basketball season starts again in a few weeks, the traveling will begin once again, and Khloe will have to put a lot of trust in her man.