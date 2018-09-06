Kendall Jenner Has Legs For Days In Red Pants As She Returns To NYFW Despite Anxiety Struggles

Kendall Jenner’s killing it at NYFW, attending night one in a pair of wild, jaguar pants fit for a rockstar. See pics of her amazing look here!

Kendall Jenner, 22, didn’t walk any runways on the first night of New York Fashion Week, but she was still the star of the show! The supermodel strolled the streets of New York City like she owned the place in a wild outfit fit for a rockstar. Kendall had legs for days in a pair of velvet Tom Ford pants, a totally unique choice with a flaming red and jaguar pattern. She paired the bottoms with a cropped ZZ Top t-shirt from the band’s 1983-84 Eliminator Tour and flat-toed boots. Interesting!

Kendall was cruising NYFW with her friend Luka Sabbat, 20, but she joined up with a special someone later that night. That’s right, she was spotted again with Anwar Hadid! Kendall and her rumored love interest had dinner at Cipriani in Manhattan with his sisters (and Kendall’s best friends), Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid. We see you, Kendall and Anwar! Bella, as HollywoodLife told you EXCLUSIVELY, wants nothing more than for her brother and Anwar to get together, and with Kendall’s relationship with Ben Simmons reportedly on the rocks, it seems that her wish may come true!

It’s great to see Kendall at NYFW, too. She’s opened up about her struggles with anxiety and how it has affected her career. She admitted that she stopped scheduling shows temporarily to deal with it. She’s experienced panic attacks and even sleep paralysis, but, as HollywoodLife told you EXCLUSIVELY, she’s taught herself healthy coping techniques to work through it. Go Kendall!

We’re so excited that New York Fashion Week has begun, and can’t wait to see what’s in store for our favorite models and fashion houses. Check back with HollywoodLife for all our NYFW coverage!