Kendall Jenner & Ben Simmons: Why She Pumped The Brakes On Their Romance

Kendall Jenner has put her summer lovin’ with NBA star Ben Simmons on hold. We’ve got details on why she was terrified he would break her heart.

Things seemed to be going so well for Kendall Jenner and NBA star Ben Simmons during their adorable summer of romance.The Philadelphia 76ers point guard spent nearly all of his off-season in Southern California with the model, and they even went on a romantic getaway to Mexico in mid-August. But the 22-year-old model has decided to end things before Ben can have the chance to hurt her. “Kendall is the one that pumped the breaks on things with her and Ben and it all comes down to her being afraid of getting hurt, or worse, him breaking her heart. She started to really like him and that brought up a lot of fears for her,” a source close to the reality star tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“She’s seen the hell her sisters have gone through with their relationships, especially with guys in the NBA, and she’s terrified of falling into the same situation. So the minute she feels vulnerable or has the slightest doubt she goes running,” our insider continues. Sister Khloe Kardsahian, 34, has been burned by two NBA stars. Former LA Laker Lamar Odom allegedly cheated on her during their marriage and her Cleveland Cavaliers baby daddy Tristan Thompson, 27, reportedly stepped out on Khloe with a NYC strip club worker in April, less than a week before she gave birth to their daughter True Thompson on Apr. 12. Players gonna play!

“A big part of what made her put things on ice with Ben was the trip to Mexico. They had such a good time but when they left Ben had to go straight to Australia it was hard on her, she missed him. Feeling needy is the worst thing for Kendall so her way of coping was to start talking to other guys again. She’s still talking and texting with Ben, she’ll definitely see him again, but she’s not going to make him the only one. In her mind it’s either play or get played and she’s just not willing to let that happen to her,” our source adds.

It’s a good thing Kendall is deciding to end things before she gets in too deep with Ben because he’s off to the East Coast likely through May or June of 2019. 76ers training camp starts in three weeks so Ben will be back in Philadelphia. Then the NBA regular season begins for the Sixers when they take on the Celtics in Boston on Oct. 16. There are high expectations on Ben to help take the team far into the playoffs next spring, as he’s the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year. While Khloe made a second home in Cleveland to make her relationship with Tristan work, Kendall’s a globe trotting model who doesn’t have the kind of time to spend hanging around Philadelphia.