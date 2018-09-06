Kendall Jenner & Anwar Hadid Caught Making Out Again 3 Months After 1st Hookup

Something about fashion events puts Kendall Jenner and Anwar Hadid in a make out mood. The two were spotted in an epic kissing section during NYFW three months after making out at the CFDA Awards.

Fashion and romance go hand in hand when it comes to Kendall Jenner, 22, and Anwar Hadid, 19. Both in-demand models are in the Big Apple for New York Fashion Week and were spotted “furiously locking lips” at Cipriani on Sept. 5 according to Page Six. “Kendall was sitting with Anwar all night and made out with him for quite some time,” an eyewitness told the site. “They didn’t give a damn who saw them.” This mirrors the last time the two were together in NYC, where they attended the same after party following the CFDA Awards on June 4. Kendall was photographed straddling a seated Anwar and wildly making out with him. What’s crazy is Anwar’s sisters sisters, Gigi, 23, and Bella, 21, were there with the possible new couple at Cipriani, as well as musician Semi Haze, so apparently Kendall is not worried about showing PDA in front of his siblings.

Kendall has been spending plenty of time with Anwar lately, but not alone as a couple as his sisters have always been present. They all spent Labor Day weekend together in Malibu, hanging out at a beach party one night and grabbing dinner as a group at Nobu on Sept. 2. Since Kendall is friends with Anwar’s older sisters, it could have been poor form to put on a PDA display with their little brother in front of them. But something about NYC and fashion just seems to get Kendall and Anwar so turned on towards each other they couldn’t stop themselves.

Kendall feels okay showing off her affection towards Anwar because she has at least one of his sister’s blessings to go for a romance. A source close to Bella told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY, “Bella would completely support a relationship between her BFF Kendall and brother Anwar. Bella already loves Kendall like a sister, but the thought of Kendall potentially ending up a sister-in-law one day would be a dream come true for her.”

Kendall’s latest makeout session with Anwar all but confirms that she’s done with NBA star Ben Simmons, 22. As we previously told you EXCLUSIVELY, she’s already been hitting up other guys, including Anwar. “She’s still talking and texting with Ben, she’ll definitely see him again, but she’s not going to make him the only one. In her mind it’s either play or get played and she’s just not willing to let that happen to her.”