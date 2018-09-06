Kate Hudson Looks Ready To Pop In Orange Bikini — See Wild Baby Bump Pic

There’s no better time to rock a bikini than in your third trimester! Kate looks amazing, but how does she do it? The answer might be in the pole hidden in her sexy new selfie…

Pregnancy looks perfect on Kate Hudson, 39. The actress is expecting a baby girl with her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa any day now, and she’s living her best life in her third trimester. The soon-to-be mom of three posted a new shot of her bare baby bump to Instagram with the caption “Outie.” That’s because her belly button was on full display, since she was only wearing an orange bikini and matching robe in the pic, her hair loose and wavy. She was glowing! But as great as she looked, we couldn’t help but be distracted by the stripper pole making an appearance in the background. Is that how Kate stays in such great shape?

“Is that a stripper pole? Work it girl!” one fan wrote, while another added, “Love the pole behind you. It’s great after childbirth for toning things up.” But Kate isn’t a stranger to using the pole in her bathroom — it’s nothing new! In fact, in 2017 she posted a video on Instagram to show her fans one of her workouts. She looked like a pro! Talk about a hot mom. We love her confidence, especially when it comes to her pregnancy pics. She’s going to give birth any day now, which is even more exciting because of all the times she’s showed off her bare bump.

Whether she’s chilling in bed with a bowl of strawberries, doing a yoga pose with her boyfriend or lounging on a boat with friends, Kate has given fans so many chances to see her bump grow step by step.

Kate may already have two sons, Ryder and Bingham, but we’re looking forward to watching her tackle motherhood for the third time — with a little lady!