San Fran got lucky last night! Teyana was wrapping up her performance when she brought a special guest onstage — Yeezy! Take a look at their concert collab.

What a pair! Kanye West, 41, and Teyana Taylor, 27, performed their single “Hurry” on the Sept. 5 stop of her K.T.S.E. tour in San Francisco. Fans freaked for the surprise duet because, even though their collab is on her album and both artists are signed to G.O.O.D. Music, no one had any idea he’d be making an appearance. And what an appearance it was! Kanye didn’t just do the song with Teyana — and give her a big ol’ hug at the end — but he stuck around onstage for another song, watching her perform with his phone out like the rest of the fans.

And we don’t blame him! Teyana was a powerhouse and put on a seriously unique performance. Not only did she make a stylish statement in her white cropped tank and cutout pants, but she made a statement for social justice as well. “We going to sing this song for everybody that turned they back on Colin Kaepernick,” she said before singing “Gonna Love Me.” She had fans put their fists in the air and did the same herself. Behind her was a photo of the football player — and new Nike frontman — who faced backlash for refusing to take a knee during the National Anthem as a protest against police brutality in America.

She had her two-year-old daughter Junie onstage with her for the major moment, so technically Kanye wasn’t the rapper’s only special guest!

This isn’t the first time that Teyana and Kanye — and Junie! — have worked together on a fire collab. Although Post Malone and Ty Dolla Sign lent their voices to Kanye’s 2016 single “Fade,” Teyana danced in the sultry video with her husband Iman Shumpert and daughter only three weeks after giving birth.