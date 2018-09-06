Kanye West Wants Kim Kardashian To Run For President After Her Push For Prison Reform & Fans Freak

Kanye West might have competition from wife Kim Kardashian when it comes to a 2020 presidential run. He thinks his lady should seek the office after her push for prison reform.

Kim Kardashian, 37, has become a White House fixture thanks to her efforts on prison reform. She convinced President Donald Trump, 72, to commute the life sentence of a 63-year-old non-violent first time drug offender Alice Johnson in May. The reality star just made another visit on Sept. 5 to Washington, meeting with Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump and others to discuss ways to reform the injustices of the prison system and unfair sentences. She’s especially passionate about the case of Chris Young, a 30-year-old Tennessee man serving life in prison for simple cocaine and marijuana possession. That makes her a hero in the eyes of rapper Offset, who thinks she should run for president based on her leadership with the issue. Kim’s hubby Kanye West, 41, agrees with the Migos member, even though he’s contemplated his own run for the White House in 2020.

When a TMZ cameraman caught up with Offset on Sept. 6 and asked him if he thought that Kim was the right person to be fighting for prison reform, the rapper was all on board 100 percent. “Hell yeah, I been through that sh*t,” he said, referring to his own jail stints in Georgia for weed and weapons possession. “Kim for president man. She letting people out of jail that don’t deserve to stay in, hell yeah she deserves to be president. Ain’t no other president doing that sh*t, going and getting those folks and helping those folks get out. I mean she’s helping black folks,” he added.

Kanye was all-in with Offset’s comments, tweeting out the link to the video. In the comments, one fan thought they should run on the same ticket, writing “ummmm Kim and Kanye 2020?!?!?” Another fan thought Kim’s momager Kris Jenner, 62, with her incredibly business savvy and empire building skills would make for a far better Commander-in-Chief, commenting “KRIS IS MORE DESERVING!!!!!!”

Another fan praised Kim for her hard work on prison reform, but reminded everyone what happened when a TV reality star with zero political experience won the presidency — a.k.a. the daily drama that is Donald Trump. “She’s doing a lot. She’s really helping families out. Being being a president with no experience of government. Nahh. Look how it’s working out now,” the fan wrote with a laughing so hard it was crying emoji face. Another fan agreed, telling Yeezy, “Y’know, we did the reality star president thing and I’m gonna go with No on this one.”