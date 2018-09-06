Justin Bieber ‘Nervous’ To Hear Selena Gomez’s New Album: He Fears She’ll ‘Bare Her Soul’ Over Their Split

Selena Gomez’s to-be-released lyrics has got Justin Bieber in a nervous guessing game, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Find out why, here!

Ever since Selena Gomez, 26, announced her album was done in a friend’s Instagram Live session on Aug. 13, fans have been on their toes — Justin Bieber, 24, included. In the meantime, Bieber isn’t too concerned over what Selena’s telling the press. It’s Selena’s actual lyrics — you know, words not under publicists’ helpful guidance — that her ex-boyfriend’s sweating over. “Justin is less concerned about what Selena said to a magazine and more nervous about hearing her new album,” a source close to Justin shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. Our source is referring to Selena’s Sept. 4 interview with ELLE, which Justin planned not to read because it “would be inappropriate and disrespectful to Hailey [Baldwin] for him to dwell on Selena,” our source also revealed. But Selena did discuss her new album…with no mention of the Biebs. Justin’s safe, for now.

“He knows she will bare her heart and soul in her new lyrics,” our source continued. True. “Back To You,” which dropped on May 10, is a good indicator of how personal Selena can get! “So he is anxious to hear what Selena will say about who when her new songs drop,” our source added. And that “who” may very likely be Justin, unless Selena’s done some rewriting in the past months. On the day of her interview with ELLE, the journalist did say Selena had to return to the recording studio to put “finishing touches on her album.” But we reported back in June that Selena’s new songs will tackle the subject of ex-boyfriends! “She will include some subtle, and some more obvious, references to both Justin and The Weeknd,” a source close to Selena shared EXCLUSIVELY with us.

Like Selena, whom the “Sorry” singer had an on and off-again relationship with from 2011-2018, Justin also has some surprises up his tatted sleeves! Yes, besides that $5 million Canadian love nest he just bought. A source close to Justin EXCLUSIVELY told us that in regards to a new JB album, “it is still further down the road.” But fear not Beliebers, because our source promises that “something will happen,” and adds, “His intentions are to make a release of his next album a surprise so he doesn’t have to worry about meeting a release date. He enjoys what Beyoncé and Eminem have done with their new music, and he wants to follow suit for his own future work.” If Justin follows Eminem’s example and drops 13 surprise tracks, we’ll overlook that new mustache like Hailey does!