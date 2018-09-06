Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin In A Rush To Start A Family? The Truth Behind Their Baby Making Plans

Let’s be honest, Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin are going to make the CUTEST babies! HollywoodLife has learned EXCLUSIVE details of the couple’s timeline when it comes to starting a family!

If you’re thinking now that Justin Bieber, 24, and Hailey Baldwin, 21, are engaged they will soon be popping out children, think again! The pair are patiently waiting until after marriage to start a family, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned. “Hailey and Justin are very excited to have kids together but there’s no massive rush. Hailey is still young and she wants to enjoy every step along the way of this fairytale. She’s traditional in a lot of ways and wants to wait until after she’s married to get pregnant,” a source close to Hailey shared with us. It looks like we will have to wait to see what mini versions of Jailey look like!

That being said, a family is 100% in the cards for Hailey and The Biebs! “It’s definitely something she’s looking forward to, Justin is the man of her dreams and he’s made it more than clear he can’t wait to have kids with her. Plus, Hailey’s family is pretty strict about some stuff, so they made both Hailey and Justin promise to wait until after marriage to start a family, so everyone is pretty excited about moving the process along so they can get to baby-making,” the source added. HollywoodLife has reached out to reps of Justin and Hailey for comment.

Jailey may be living it up in the states now, but soon enough, they could be packing their bags for Canada! The pair are looking to move back to Justin’s native country once they’re married, and it very well could be the place they start their family! “Justin feels that Canada will be a great place to have a family because there is so little stress there for him. So much less paparazzi, and he just feels more relaxed being in the country he was born in,” a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife. We previously reported that Justin recently bought a brand new mansion in Ontario, which boats 9,000 square feet including 4 bedrooms, 6 baths, 3 fireplaces, a game room, a movie theatre, a three-car garage, and a boathouse! When the happy couple finally do start popping out little ones, it looks like their children will be living lavish!