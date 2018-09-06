‘Jersey Shore’: Ronnie Calls The Cops For A Wellness Check On His Baby After Vicious Fight With Jen

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro prepares to take legal action against Jen Harley on the Sept. 6 episode of ‘Jersey Shore,’ and he kicks it off with a wellness check to make sure his daughter is safe.

This Sept. 6 episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation picks up in the midst of Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley’s wild hotel room fight. After Jen spits in Ron’s face and storms out, he claims that he can smell alcohol on her breath, and is more determined than ever to get a lawyer involved when it comes to custody of their newborn daughter, Ariana. “Me and Jen have no control over our relationship,” Ronnie admits. “Me and her are going to fight forever. We’ll probably fight until we’re f***ing 65 years old. It’s tit for tat. At the end of the day, no one ever wins. That toxicity cannot affect the child, so I have to do something about this.”

Police are called for a domestic violence complaint, and Ronnie is unable to get in touch with Jen. He’s left freaking out about where she, and especially his daughter, could be. Even though Ron doesn’t want to press charges, the law in Nevada states that the situation would be considered domestic violence, and a warrant is put out for Jen’s arrest. However, Jen is expected to be on a flight to Oklahoma with Ariana, so if she’s caught there, it would be considered kidnapping. Obviously, Ronnie does not want his baby involved in any of this.

Ronnie calls for a wellness check on his daughter, and a police officer later informs him that she is safe. The officer also reveals that Jen has been questioned, and there is no longer a warrant for her arrest. Once again, Ronnie is advised to get a custody plan in place, a process which he’s already begun. At this point, Ron knows there’s nothing more he can do except wait for the lawyers to handle the situation.

However, as we know from seeing this all play out in real-time earlier this summer, things only get worse for Ronnie and Jen from here. Jen eventually was arrested after she allegedly dragged Ronnie down the road with her car! The incident reportedly stemmed from a major fight between the two, and their daughter was present for most of it. Still, they eventually got back together, and even took a family vacation with Ariana in August. It’s certainly been a whirlwind and doesn’t look like it’s stopping anytime soon!