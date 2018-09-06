Janet Jackson Used To Look In The Mirror & Cry: ‘I Felt’ I Looked ‘Like The Joker’

So heartbreaking! Janet Jackson is one of the most beautiful women in music, but she said she used to look and the mirror and cry, thinking she was unattractive and ‘I didn’t like anything about me.’

Janet Jackson has always seemed so strong and confident, but it turns out she was constantly unhappy and insecure about her looks. She’s made so many “most beautiful” lists throughout her career, but she used to actually cry over how unattractive she believed she was. The 52-year-old music legend is featured on the cover of October’s InStyle, and while she’s okay with her looks now, Janet reveals that wasn’t always the case. “I would look in the mirror and start crying,’ she told the publication. “I didn’t like that I was not attractive. I didn’t like anything about me.” How heartbreaking!

It’s not like Janet ever had an awkward period. Fans in the 70’s watched her on TV as a pretty teen on Good Times, then she transitioned into one of the most successful female pop singers ever. She showed off her incredible body and gorgeous face in such iconic music videos as “Love Would Never Do Without You” and “The Pleasure Principle.” Rolling Stone even named her 1994 video for “Any Time, Any Place” the fifth sexiest music video of all time! While her fans all thought Janet was stunningly beautiful and sexy, it’s so sad to think she considered herself the opposite.

So how did Janet overcome hating everything about her looks? “Therapy helped a great deal with that. I had to find something in my body that I loved, and that was difficult for me to do,” she explains. “But I wound up falling in love with the small of my back. And then from there I found more things. And then finally realizing my smile isn’t that bad after all.”

Janet’s great big beautiful smile can light up a room and is one of her best features. But it turns out she hated it. “I thought I looked like the Joker because it was so big. To me, I looked like the Joker!” Oh no. Thankfully the passage of time has made her more accepting of her apparent self-loathing about her face and body. “A lot of it has to do with experience, getting older. Understanding, realizing that there isn’t just one thing that is considered beautiful. Beautiful comes in all shapes, sizes, and colors,” Janet reveals.