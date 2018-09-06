Best Dressed At Daily Front Row Awards — Hailey Baldwin, Ashley Graham & More

Fashion Week is here! It came fast and furious, and some of the biggest models in the game were honored at the Daily Front Row Awards. See the best looks of the night below!

The Daily Front Row hosted it’s 6th Annual Fashion Media Awards at the Park Hyatt New York on September 6, and HollywoodLife was on the carpet to see all the action first hand. We saw a ton of A-list models and actors at the prestigious event, including Hailey Baldwin, who won Fashion Media Personality, and Winnie Harlow, who won Breakthrough Model. Both Hailey and Winnie were just in Shanghai, China, walking in Tommy Hilfiger’s Fall 2018 fashion show! He’s adopted a see now, buy now model that we love! No more waiting an entire season!

Also at the Daily Front Row Awards was Ashley Graham, who won Fashion Force. She sure is! She looked amazing on the carpet, wearing the classic princess attire: a ball gown, topped off with the darling touch of a sweetheart neckline. Nicki Minaj was a presenter at the show. Her Alexander McQueen dress also caused quite a commotion, but because of a wardrobe malfunction! The “Barbie Dreams” rapper screamed after a fan stepped on the majestic dress’s long trail, which led to someone on Nicki’s team needing to hold the back of her dress. Without that extra helping hand, Nicki’s butt would’ve been “out,” she joked at the podium later, an eyewitness at the event EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife! The rapper didn’t suffer any outfit casualties at the E! Entertainment, Elle and IMG New York Fashion Week Kick-Off Party, last night, September 5. She wore a bright pink wig, a bold yellow jacket by Off-White…and no pants!

Amy Schumer, model Gigi Hadid, and actress (also Nick Jonas’ new fiance!) Priyanka Chopra all presented at the show. See the best outfits of the night in the gallery attached above! Some of our favorite details included Taylor Hill’s fringe detail (hello old ’20s glamour!), Gigi and Winnie’s matching metallic sheen, and the very abstract hem on Priyanka’s dress. Seriously, you need to check these fits out. Paris Jackson ditched a dress altogether, posing on the red carpet in a tie-dye blouse and scrunched ankle joggers, fitting her free spirit image. New York Fashion Week is just getting started, so stay tuned for many more outfit recaps!