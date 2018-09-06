HollywoodLife Announces First Ever GenNext Award Honorees, In Partnership With Forbes & She Runs It

HollywoodLife is incredibly excited to announce our trailblazing honorees for the 3rd annual GenNext Awards. ‘Hamilton’s Phillipa Soo, Kayli Carter & more are set to be honored at the Sept. 13th event.

HollywoodLife will join Forbes and 501C3 organization She Runs It to produce their 3rd GenNext Awards to honor women under 35 who have made noteworthy accomplishments in their respective careers. We are thrilled to announce that HollywoodLife’s honorees in the entertainment industry are Phillipa Soo (Hamilton), Kayli Carter (Godless, Private Life), Ashley Nicole Black (Full Frontal With Samantha Bee), Mandi Madsen (Saint Joan), Tiler Peck (Ballet Now) and Harley Quinn Smith (All These Small Moments). Each woman has not only made an impact on audiences in their creative space, but they have also dedicated themselves to serving their communities by using their platforms to fight for social justice.

“HollywoodLife is thrilled to partner with She Runs It and Forbes by participating in this year’s GenNext Awards and honoring young women in front of and behind the camera in the entertainment industry,” said Bonnie Fuller, President and Editor-in-Chief of HollywoodLife.com. “Our honorees are pioneers in the entertainment space, proving themselves to be the next generation of leaders through their impressive work. We’re excited to be able to showcase the talents of these amazing young women.”

Forbes and She Runs It will also be honoring women in the marketing and media industries, including the Director of Digital & Social Media at HBO, Emily Giannusa, and the Senior Account Executive at Disney, Tracy Keller. Proceeds from the highly-anticipated event will support the work of She Runs it, and be devoted to helping women lead at every level of marketing and media.

The 3rd annual GenNext Awards will be held on September 13, 2018 from 6:00-8:30PM at Forbes on 5th in New York. The keynote speaker will be Seema Bansal, Founder of Venus Et Fleur, and we would love to have you there to take part in the inspiring evening! Tickets can be purchased here!