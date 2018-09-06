‘Frozen’ Cast Member Timothy Hughes Rips Trump 2020 Flag Out Of Protestor’s Hands At Show

Timothy Hughes, a cast member on Broadway’s ‘Frozen,’ ripped a Trump 2020 flag out of someone’s hand when they held it up during the show’s curtain call. See the epic moment here.

We all have a right to protest for what we believe in, but the curtain call of Disney’s Frozen on Broadway probably isn’t the best place to do so. But unfortunately, that’s just what a Donald Trump supporter did at the show on Sept. 5. When the cast was taking their final bows, someone in the front row wearing a “Make America Great Again” visor held up a Trump 2020 sign. But cast member Timothy Hughes wasn’t going to keep from expressing his own freedom of speech, so he ripped the flag out of the protestor’s hand and later took to Instagram to voice his disappointment.

“What does it say about our country and politics when a man at the show tonight felt the need to protest Disney’s Frozen on Broadway with a pro Trump flag?? How frightening is it that our show’s messages of love, acceptance, and diversity have become the opposition to supporting Trump?” Hughes captioned a video of the incident.

In the clip, you can see the actor, who plays the Troll King in the Broadway adaptation of the beloved Disney movie, reach down from the stage and snatch the flag from the front-row audience member, before throwing it away quickly and continuing his bows.

“The curtain call is a thank you between actors and audience, a final connection to end a shared experience,” he continued. “I will not apologize for how I responded to the disrespectful man trying to interrupt this moment with a pathetic political platform. Not at our show! Not in front of my beautiful, diverse, talented cast at @frozenbroadway. I appreciate everyone’s support. #resist #lovewins #lovetrumpshate.” Well said!