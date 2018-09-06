Disney Channel’s ‘Freaky Friday’ Sing-Along event is happening Sept. 7, and HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE behind-the-scenes video to get you super psyched for it! You don’t want to miss this!

“Go!” is one of the best musical numbers in the Disney Channel Original Movie Freaky Friday, and the cast is showing us why in HollywoodLife’s EXCLUSIVE video. “We got to shoot in a bowling alley and at a carnival,” Cozi Zuehlsdorff says in the video. “I had fun filming this part of the movie, and I think everyone else did, too.” Who wouldn’t want to film at a carnival? The cast got to play games and run around the carnival while filming the big musical number.

The Freaky Friday Sing-Along event will air Sept. 7 at 8 p.m. ET. This special encore showing will give viewers the opportunity to sing along with their favorite Freaky Friday songs and enjoy fun behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with cast members such as Cozi, Jason Maybaum, Ricky He, and Dara Renee’ about the making of this Disney Channel Original Movie musical.

Cozi plays Ellie Blake in the DCOM. Heidi Blickenstaff plays Ellie’s mom, Katherine. Heidi also starred in the musical’s original stage production. Heidi admitted to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that it was “definitely a big transition” taking the role from the stage to TV. “Luckily, I was so supported by the greatest people, both our offstage creators, our director Steve Carr, and everybody that was so lovely and generous to me behind the scenes. But also, I had this one [Cozi]. She’s younger than I am, but she’s a veteran of doing movies, and she’s such a wonderful TV and film actress that I would often match my performance. Like, if I didn’t know what I was doing, I would look at her to get the temperature of this and follow her because she knows what she’s doing. She’s been on camera since she was 7.”