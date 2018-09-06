Farrah Abraham Flashes Her Bare Butt As She Trains For Boxing Match In Thong Bodysuit

Farrah Abraham is getting ready for her upcoming boxing match and her outfit of choice is truly jaw-dropping. Wait until you see this pic!

Farrah Abraham is known for letting it all hang out and she did just that while training for her charity boxing match. Of course, the Teen Mom OG star didn’t choose loose shorts and a sports bra–Oh no! She put on a thong bodysuit to practice throwing some punches. The mom-of-one will be facing off against former Flavor of Love contestant Nicole “Hoopz” Alexander in Atlantic City on Nov. 10 and she’s been working hard at the gym to insure a sweet victory.

Her most recent video, posted on Sept. 6, shows Farrah practicing at a boxing gym in New York City. Farrah posted the workout to her Instagram stories and can be seen wearing the bodysuit which promotes CamSoda, which, OMG you guys, is a LiveStream porn site. Yikes! But this does explain the skimpy outfit. Looks like the porn site is Farrah’s sponsor and we can definitely expect to see more nearly-nude training ensembles leading up to her big fight.

While Farrah swears this is a charity match to raise awareness against bullying, it appears to be more along the lines of something your creepy uncle watches on cable after dark. Nevertheless, Farrah is training hard and has really grown to love the sport. “I’m training a lot,” she EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “I think I will always keep boxing as a part of my daily workout because it helps bring more focus and clarity to my life.” Whatever it takes, girl!

Hopefully this boxing match brings awareness to a great cause (nobody likes a bully), and we have to give props to Farrah for baring it all in the name of charity!