Dua Lipa Smolders Dancing Around Braless In New Video For ‘Electricity’ Ftr. Diplo & Mark Ronson

Dua Lipa, Diplo, & Mark Ronson are sending sparks flying with their new single, ‘Electricity.’ Watch the singer sizzle while she dances around an apartment braless here.

Together, Diplo, 39, and Mark Ronson, 43, comprise the electronic music duo Silk City, and now, they’re teaming up with pop star Dua Lipa for a brand new track! The three musicians delivered the music video for “Electricity” on Sept. 6, and it’s the perfect accompaniment to the dynamic single! Dua Lipa brings her mesmerizing vocals to each verse, and Diplo and Mark bring their mastery of catchy beats to make our synth pop dreams come true! The song also includes writing credits from The xx’s Romy Madley Croft.

The video begins with Dua in a darkened room, where she suddenly wakes up to take a swig from a jug of water during a New York City night time blackout. The 22-year-old blonde is seen braless in a tight white crop top and tiny red shorts. She gains “electricity” through her body as she begins dancing around the room. Lights begin to flicker as she passes by them with her super sexy moves. Eventually people in the darkened street see her place is lit up and head upstairs to join the signer in one big sweaty dance party. Mark and Diplo make cameos trying to ride up to her place in an elevator that ends up getting stuck.

This isn’t the first single we’ve seen from Silk City this summer! The duo got together back in August to release “Loud,” a rowdy anthem which features rapper Desiigner and budding MC GoldLink, and even earlier this summer, they dropped their melodic track “Feel About You.” Plus, Diplo is fresh off his release of “LSD” with powerhouse vocalist Sia. These musicians are on a hit-making roll!

Diplo was previously quoted calling “Electricity” a “spiritual piano house music like they used to make,” and well, we couldn’t agree more. Be sure to watch the full music video for the track above!