Burt Reynolds Dead: Mark Wahlberg & More Celebrities Mourn The Tragic Passing Of The Iconic Actor

Kate Hudson, Reba McEntire and more celebrities were quick to turn to Twitter and Instagram to pay tribute to the iconic Burt Reynolds, following the news of his death.

Following the horribly sad news that Hollywood icon Burt Reynolds passed away, celebrities flooded social media with tributes and kind words. Kate Hudson was one of the first to share her sadness, posting a black and white photo of herself as a toddler in her mom, Goldie Hawn‘s arms, next to a beaming Burt Reynolds. The photo was taken on set of Goldie and Burt’s 1982 film Best Friends, and Kate simply captioned it with a broken heart. Reba McEntire also shared a note on Instagram, along with a picture of she and Burt in their 1993 movie, The Man from Left Field. “My good friend has started a new journey. Rest in my peace my friend. I’ll never forget the wonderful times we spent together,” she wrote. So heartbreaking.

Mark Wahlberg also paid tribute to his former Boogie Nights co-star on Instagram, sharing a picture of the two from the film. “Rest in peace to a legend and a friend,” he wrote. On Twitter, Patton Oswalt paid tribute to the iconic actor by sharing a story: “Burt Reynolds & Clint Eastwood were fired from Gunsmoke & Rawhide at the same time. Burt was told he couldn’t act and Clint his neck was too skinny. In the parking lot, Burt said to Clint, “I dunno what you’re gonna do, but I’m gonna take acting lessons.'” Arnold Schwarzenegger also shared his condolences writing, “Burt Reynolds was one of my heroes. He was a trailblazer. He showed the way to transition from being an athlete to being the highest paid actor, and he always inspired me. He also had a great sense of humor – check out his Tonight Show clips. My thoughts are with his family.”

Burt Reynolds died today, September 6th, at the age of 82 after going into cardiac arrest. Known for his roles in films like Boogie Nights and Smokey And The Bandit, Burt suffered health problems during the last years of his life, and most recently was unrecognizable and appeared gaunt when he was seen in public. However, he continued to work in the industry until his death. At the time of his passing, Burt had just wrapped Quentin Tarantino‘s movie Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, with Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio. In the Charles Manson film, due out in 2019, Burt will be in the role of George Spahn, an American rancher who allowed Manson and his cult to live on his farm.