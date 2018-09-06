Burt Reynolds Remembered: See The Charismatic Star’s Life In Pics

Although we are deeply saddened by the death of Burt Reynolds, we will never forget the incredible actor! Join us in taking a look at the legacy he left behind.

The world received heartbreaking news on Sept. 6, when we found out that actor Burt Reynolds had passed away at the age of 82. The star, who is known for his roles in films like Boogie Nights and Smokey And The Bandit, had sadly been suffering from health problems in his final days, but fans hope to remember him in his prime. Join us in taking a look back at the most memorable moment’s from Burt’s life.

Burt played iconic characters in numerous films through the years. We’ll never forget his role as Detective Lt. John Hawk in the series Hawk, and of course, his character in The Longest Yard, shaped his career indefinitely. Burt also stepped into the shoes of Rob in the 1968 TV movie Fade-In, and in 1972’s Deliverance, he showed off his acting chops in an intense thriller film. That was perhaps what made Burt’s acting abilities so special – his ability to mold himself for practically any role, whether it be a comedy, or an action flick.

It’s unsurprising that Burt was presented with numerous accolades throughout his lifetime. His self-produced sitcom, Evening Shade, brought him an Emmy, and in 1998, Burt was a Golden Globe winner, for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture, thanks to his work in Boogie Nights. Prior to that, he had won the Golden Globe in 1992 for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, also thanks to Evening Shade.

Burt was married to English actress Judy Carne, and one of the most striking photos from his lifetime depicts them touching noses on their wedding day, in a heart-touching moment. The pair split in 1965, and Burt later married Loni Anderson. In the classic comedic fashion of Burt, the actor once said, “Marriage is about the most expensive way for the average man to get laundry done.”

Click through the gallery above to see all the most memorable photos from Bert’s life. Our thoughts remain with his friends and family members during this difficult time.