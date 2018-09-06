The frantic 911 call about Burt Reynolds’ heart attack prior to his death has been released where a man described the actor as having chest pains, trouble breathing and cold sweats. Listen to it here.

Burt Reynolds was still alive when someone inside his Florida mansion called 911 to report he was suffering symptoms of a heart attack. In a tape obtained by TMZ, the caller asked for an ambulance to rush to Burt’s estate and told the operator that he was tending to a “82-year-old male experiencing difficulty breathing and chest pains.” The man added that Burt was still breathing but wasn’t answering questions or able to talk. The caller also said that his breathing was not normal. His skin wasn’t yet changing color at the time of the call, but Burt was suffering from cold sweats as the operator continued to ask questions that were about symptoms of a heart attack.

The 911 operator asked if Burt ever had a heart attack in the past and the caller revealed that Burt “had a bypass operation a few years ago.” He also revealed that the actor took regular heart medications. The 911 call was placed around noon on Sept. 6, and paramedics rushed the beloved film icon to Jupiter Medical where he sadly passed away.

According to Burt’s niece, the heart attack was totally unexpected. “My uncle was not just a movie icon; he was a generous, passionate and sensitive man who was dedicated to his family, friends, fans and acting students,” Reynolds’ niece, Nancy Lee Hess, said in a statement. “He has had health issues, however, this was totally unexpected. He was tough. Anyone who breaks their tailbone on a river and finishes the movie is tough.” Nancy was referring to the classic 1972 thriller Deliverance, where Burt suffered a broken tailbone after hitting a rock while filming an action sequence but still finished the project.

“And that’s who he was. My uncle was looking forward to working with Quentin Tarantino (in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) and the amazing cast that was assembled,” Nancy added. Burt was scheduled to play George Spahn, owner of the Spahn Ranch where the Manson family lived in the days before carrying out the Tate-La Bianca murders in 1969. He was supposed to shoot for two days but hadn’t yet filmed his part.