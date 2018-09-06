Brad Pitt Removed All Photos Of Angelina Jolie From His Home: He Wants Zero Reminders Of Her

It’s been more than two years since Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie split, and he’s continuing to do everything he can to erase her from his life as much as possible. HollywoodLife has the EXCLUSIVE scoop!

After things got ugly in Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s divorce battle last month once again, he wants NO reminders of her in his every day life. “Brad long ago removed all pictures of Angelina from his home, his phone and anywhere else they could be,” an insider tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He evengot rid of any copies of the movies they starred in together that he had lying around his home. He wants zero reminders of her and is moving on with his life. Brad is really tired of her and ready for it to all be over.”

Last month, Angelina accused Brad of not paying “meaningful” child support, and urged a judge to make their divorce official as soon as possible. She also claimed that he was not following the temporary custody plan they set in place in June, which allowed the kids to spend more time with Brad. A source close to Brad denied Angelina’s claims to HollywoodLife, and insisted that he fulfilled all his necessary commitments when it came to the kids. Brad soon responded to Angie’s paperwork with proof that he actually paid her more than $1 million in child support, and accused her purposely increasing conflict in their divorce proceedings.

Still, despite all of this drama, which still has yet to be resolved Brad has “no regrets” over his relationship with Angelina, an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Instead, he is focusing all his energy on work and the six kids he shares with her.

“He is trying not to dwell on the mistakes he made or some of the horrible things Angelina is putting him through,” our source explained. “Instead, he is holding onto his gratitude for his kids and family. He has no time for anything else right now.”