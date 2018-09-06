’90 Day Fiance’ Spinoff Preview: Hazel Slams Dean When He Questions Her Sex Life With Tarik

Hazel is not here for Dean talking about her and Tarik’s private life. Dean continues to questions Hazel’s intentions in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the new episode of ’90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days!’

Dean doesn’t want his brother to get hurt, so that’s why he’s being so tough on Hazel while he’s in the Philippines with the couple. But he takes things a little too far in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Sept. 9 episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. Even Tarik goes so far as to say to Dean, “Going forward in the future, stay the hell our of our business.”

Tarik and Hazel are headed off to an island for a romantic getaway and leaving Dean to fend for himself. Dean has the audacity to ask Hazel in front of Tarik, “You sure you’re gonna be enough woman for him up there? In y’all bedroom?” Tarik tells Dean to stay out of their business. “Dean is offensive,” Hazel says in a confessional. “I don’t want to talk about private life in front of many people.”

Tarik notes that he and Hazel have still not had sex yet. “It is something I would like to have, obviously, at some point, but that’s none of his damn business,” Tarik says. He also admits that he needs some distance from his brother. Dean still thinks that all Hazel is trying to do is get a one-way ticket into America. Is he totally out of line, or is Hazel not being completely truthful about her intentions? Dean has been concerned about the relationship from the beginning. Tarik met Hazel through an Asian dating site and fell in love after only three weeks of talking. Let’s hope Dean is wrong about Hazel! 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, currently in its second season, airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC.