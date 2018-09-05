‘World Of Dance’ Recap: The Final Four Are Chosen To Compete In Next Week’s Final

Just one more round until we found out who takes home the $1 million prize on ‘World of Dance!’ Find out who makes the final four!

Do you believe we’re already at the Divisional Finals?! The Upper Division battled it out first with Karen y Ricardo taking the stage in a lightening blue costume. The Chilean World Champions stunned with their excessive turns (how does she not get dizzy!?). Then, they added in some new lifts and a behind the back turn trick that the judges loved. Ending in a split, Karen y Ricardo gave a stellar performance and blew us all away! Guest judge Misty Copeland told the duo she was incredibly impressed, and the judges agreed!

Next up were partners Ashley and Zack, who have stunned us all with emotional routines. The pair introduced a large prop this round — a big ribbon, which Ashley hung on to start. While the two dig incredibly and told their emotional story, J.Lo noticed they missed a few of their tricks and Misty agreed. Still, J.Lo felt they gave their emotions to the piece, and did it justice, even without the tricks.

Michael Dameski, Australian dancer, is the only solo artist in the Upper Division, and choreographs his own routines. “This stage is made for you,” mentor Ciara told Michael ahead of his performance. Wearing an ninja costume, Michael took the stage for his shot for the finale, and showed off his insane strength and flexibility. In the end, with the music, Michael zipped up his mask and had the judges screaming on their feet. “What the hell was that bro?!” Derek Hough screamed at the end of the performance. “What is going on?!” he asked. “I’m overwhelmed. I’m really well with how I did,” Michael replied as the judges nodded and laughed. “You gave us perfection,” Ne-Yo exclaimed. “You used the space,” Misty complimented.

When it came down to it, Karen y Ricardo received a stunning 95.3, Ashley and Zack received an 86.8, and Michael took it to the Finals with a 97.8, receiving a perfect 100 from Ne-Yo!

The Junior Team division went next, with The Lab going first. Playing out a school scene with their insanely precise choreography, the crew impressed with a series of synchronized tricks and included props. Ne-Yo even stormed the stage following The Lab’s performance after they spelled out WOD CHAMPS? In the end, the whole crew was crying… and so was the rest of the Junior Team division waiting to perform after that.

The Rock Company took the stage next with another emotional performance. The crew always delivers stunning routines with a story behind the choreography and this time around they did just that. In white jumpsuits, The Rock Company were perfectly in-synch and the judges loved their uplifting routine!

The Fabulous Sisters went next and prepared a routine to celebrate the Japanese holiday, Girls’ Day. The empowering piece was so unique and extreme, we’ve never seen anything like it before! To a remixed version of “Wrecking Ball,” the girls from Japan stuck to their Japanese culture while also pushing boundaries with their choreography.

In the end, Fabulous Sisters scored a fabulous 92.0, The Rock Company was knocked out with a 91.5, but The Lab took it to the World Final with a straight 100s from J.Lo, Ne-Yo and Derek Hough, and a 99 from Misty Copeland. Stunning!

For The Upper Team Division, The Ruggeds went first after giving an insane performance after scoring low in the first two rounds. Sadly, one of their dancers tore his ACL while rehearsing, so he was forced to sit out of this one. Still, he was featured briefly in the routine with a cane. The Ruggeds used lights and masks to give an amazing performance!

S-Rank took the stage next and first impressed mentor Ciara, and were adorably excited to perform for her. The crew delivered a futuristic performance to “Gas Pedal” and showed they were on top! “It got me feeling everything!” Misty exclaimed.

The humorous Poreotics fought to land a spot at the Finals next, with a performance Ne-Yo wanted a little more umph from in the rehearsals. Poreotics definitely delivered with their robotics choreography, except one dancer did take a bit of a tumble. “I was waiting on the wow,” Ne-Yo said, and Misty agreed.

Poretoics received an 86.8 on the scoreboard, while S-Rank stunned with a solid 94, while The Ruggeds came in short with a 91.5. S-Rank will be at the World Final!

Finally, the Junior Division took the stage with Charity & Andres going first. However, Charity suffered a horrific injury while rehearsing. Still, the two were in it to win it, and changed Charity’s landing foot, so she no longer needed to land on her broken toe. Channeling Game Of Thrones, Charity and Andres acted like there was no injury at all and we will bend the knee to them every day. “Women are the strongest being on this planet, and add being a dancer on top of it…” Misty said in all.

It was Jaxon Willard’s turn to fly — literally. The young dancer had a bit of a scare while performing for Ciara, and struggled with some athletic-induced asthma. “He has what it takes,” Ciara said after talking him through the rehearsal. Incorporating floor work and jumps, Jaxon delivered a beautiful performance in front of a circle of mirrors. Beyond his routine, the judges pointed out that Jaxon’s confidence has grown immensely through the competition — which is a win.

Sean and Kaycee came up next and choreographed a routine to show their growth and friendship through the show. The pair, dancing to Sean’s choreography, were so synchronized, and then went underneath a pouring rain and finished out the routine. Amazing! Misty, who hadn’t seen them perform before, told the pair they “blew her away!”

When it came down to it, of course, only one could make it through to the World Final. Charity & Andres scored a strong 93, Jaxon scored an 87.8, and Sean and Kaycee were so close with a 92.3, just barely making it to the World Final. So, there you have it! Charity & Andres, Michael Dameski, S-Rank and The Lab will be competing next week in the World Final on Wednesday at 9 PM ET! Tune in!