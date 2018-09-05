NFL 2018 Season: When Does It Start, Will There Be Protests & More Details You Need To Know

Are you ready for some football? The 2018 NFL season kicks off with the defending Super Bowl champions in action – but will anyone take a knee during the anthem? Get all the vital info.

More than seven months since the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII, the NFL returns with a bang. The 2018 season will see the Super Bowl champs try to recreate their championship-winning season when they host the Atlanta Falcons for the first game of the season. Oh, but there’s so much more going down in Week 1.

The NFL 2018-19 season kicks off on Sept. 6 with Thursday Night Football. Can the Eagles do the impossible – again? Carson Wentz, 25, is still recovering from an ACL tear in his left knee, per ESPN, so it will be Nick Foles, 29, who leads the Eagles into battle when they welcome the Falcons to Lincoln Financial Field for the first game of the season. It was the Eagles that sent Matt Ryan, 33, and the rest of the Dirty Birds packing in the playoffs, so can “Matty Ice” get revenge? This inaugural edition of Thursday Night Football will start at 8:20 PM ET on NBC (from there, TNF coverage will be split along the NFL Network, FOX, and NBC.)

Live Stream Options? With the games being spread across FOX, CBS, NBC, ESPN, and the NFL Network, the way to watch everything is to log into each of those respective channels’ streaming portal. NFL Sunday Ticket (on Direct TV) is the only way to stream all the out-of-market games, while NFL Sunday Ticket.TV allows those who qualify a chance to watch. All the info you need is here.

Will there be protests? Probably. In May 2018, the NFL announced that teams would be fined if all of their players didn’t stand for the National Anthem, according to Rolling Stone, but offered the “compromise” by saying protesting players could remain in the locker room. The NFL Players Association was not pleased with this, especially since the owners implemented this rule without consulting them. Thankfully, the NFL suspended the policy in July after reports that the Miami Dolphins would suspend players four games if they took a knee.

That’s as harsh as the punishment Tom Brady, 41, got for his role in Deflategate. However, while the league would penalize teams, teams could decide what they want to do to offending players. The New York Jets’ acting owner, Christopher Johnson, said he wouldn’t penalize players, per Rolling Stone. So, will there be protests? Probably. Get ready to get some tweets from President Donald Trump, because it’s not like he has anything better to do. There will be plenty of games for someone to take a knee in Week 1. Check out the full schedule below (and check your local listings.) Sunday concludes with the Bears versus the Packers, while the Rams take on the Raiders in the second half of the Monday Night Football double-header.

WEEK 1 SCHEDULE

Sunday, Sep. 9

1:00 PM ET

Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals at Indianapolis Colts

Houston Texans at New England Patriots

Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Giants

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns

San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints

Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins

4:05 PM ET

Kansas City at Los Angeles Chargers

4:25 PM ET

Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers

Seattle Seahawks at Denver Broncos

Washington at Arizona Cardinals

8:20 PM ET

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers

Monday, Sep. 10

7:10 PM ET

New York Jets at Detroit Lions

10:20 PM ET

Los Angeles Rams at Oakland Raiders