Vanilla Ice On Emirates Plane At JFK Quarantined With 100 Sick Passengers — See Footage

What are the odds? Turns out Vanilla Ice was one of the 520 passengers on the quarantined plane stuck at JFK on Sept. 4. Is the rapper okay?

We hope Vanilla Ice, 50, didn’t have any important plans for today! The rapper was flying from Dubai on Emirates flight 203 when he, and all of the other passengers on the double-decker plane, were quarantined at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport on Sept. 4 because multiple passengers were sick. And when we say multiple, we mean 100 passengers were reportedly suffering from symptoms. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement that passengers and crew members alike onboard the flight had a fever and a cough. “This is crazy,” Vanilla Ice tweeted from the plane. “Apparently there is over 100 people sick on the bottom floor, so happy I’m up top, it’s a double-decker plane 380.”

But just because he was up top and felt fine didn’t mean that the “Ice Ice Baby” rapper was allowed to leave! He posted footage of the view from his seat, looking out on the tarmac. “So I just landed from Dubai and now there is like tons of ambulances and fire trucks and police all over the place,” he wrote. In the video, he could be heard talking things over with his seatmate. “It must be pretty serious,” he said. “There’s a lot of people out there.” That’s because sick passengers were being evaluated while the plane sat in the holding area they’d been diverted to.

Passengers who didn’t show any symptoms were reportedly sent on their way, while the sick travelers — three passengers and seven crew members — were transported to hospitals in the area.

Twitter has turned this entire situation into a zombie apocalypse joke. “The SyFy movie that casts itself,” one user wrote. Another responded to Vanilla Ice’s tweet about being on the second floor with, “ZOMBIES CAN CLIMB STAIRS.” The rapper hasn’t posted anything other than his two initial tweets, so here’s to hoping he’s all good and off that plane!