‘Teen Mom 2’: Briana Refuses To Film With Javi After Brutal Breakup — She’s ‘Over It’

Javi better not get his hopes up, because according to Briana herself, the ex-lovers will never film together again! Read why from her Sept. 4 interview, here.

Time did not heal all wounds for Briana DeJesus, 24, and Javi Marroquin, 25. Even though the Teen Mom 2 stars’ breakup was confirmed almost eight months ago on January 16, we can’t expect Briana and Javi to have a reunion in front of a camera anytime soon…if ever! “We don’t speak at all,” Briana told Radar Online on Sept. 4. “We are not filming together.” To make sure Javi got the message, the reality star went so far as to tweet her interview link and wrote, “Get over it…stop stalking me.” Yikes!

Briana and Javi’s ex-relationship turned especially sour after Javi admitted on the Teen Mom 2 Aug. 27 reunion special that he had sex with co-star (and ex-wife) Kailyn Lowry, 26, while him and Briana “were breaking up.” After MTV teased a sneak peek of the interview on Aug. 23, Javi and Kailyn made headlines, one of them being “Javi Marroquin: I Totally Nailed Kailyn Lowry While Dating Briana DeJesus,” which Briana posted to her Instagram and wrote, “Are you f*cking kidding me?!” Briana and Kailyn are mortal enemies, if you haven’t already devoured one of their many Twitter feuds!

As we’ve told you, Briana gave a lengthy reason for why she and Javi called it quits. According to her Jan. 16 statement to Blasting News, it was Javi who dumped her! “Our future just doesn’t line up. He doesn’t want me to get my surgery for a breast lift, lipo, and tummy tuck (which I’m doing in two weeks) because it’ll look bad on his name at work,” Briana said. “Also, I don’t plan on moving in with him in the summer and for these reasons, he broke up with me. I have no bad things to say to about him. He wanted a wife and home right now and I didn’t see a reason to rush. I wish him the best going forward, and I am sad things panned out this way, but this is where things currently stand. Again, we are no longer together.” Meanwhile, Javi told Radar Online the same day that he “didn’t agree with some of [Briana’s] future plans being exposed for the world to see,” but that “The surgery itself wasn’t the issue.”

Javi probably doesn’t have time to get in front of a camera with his ex-girlfriend anyways. He’s expecting a second child, this time with girlfriend Lauren Cameau, which the dad confirmed on Instagram on May 30.