‘Survivor: David Vs. Goliath’ Cast Revealed: Meet The Season 37 Castaways

With fall TV right around the corner, it means another season of ‘Survivor’ is on the way! The cast for season 37, a.k.a. ‘Survivor: David Vs. Goliath,’ has been unveiled. Check out the cast photos now!

CBS has announced the 20 castaways who will be competing against each other on Survivor: David Vs. Goliath. The series will return for season 37 with a special 90-minute premiere on Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. The 20 castaways will be divided into two groups of 10 strangers. Those in the “David” tribe “have overcome adversity in their lives, while the castaways on the ‘Goliath’ tribe tend to capitalize on their individual advantages and use it against their opponents,” according to CBS.

“‘Goliaths’ often have visible advantages, and they capitalize on them to ensure success, whereas ‘Davids’ are often forced to rely on their secret weapons and use these advantages to overcome adversity,” executive producer and host Jeff Probst says. “It’s two very different approaches to life, but Survivor is the great equalizer, because you never know which skill set will be most useful in this cunning game of social politics.”

These new castaways will be forced to compete against each other with the same ultimate goal: to become the Sole Survivor. Survivor returns to the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji. Check out the castaways below:

“DAVID” TRIBE

Christian Hubicki, 32

Hometown: Baltimore, Md.

Current Residence: Tallahassee, Fla.

Robotics scientist

Nick Wilson, 27

Hometown: Williamsburg, Ky.

Current Residence: London, Ky.

Public defender

Davie Rickenbacker, 30

Hometown: Orangeburg, S.C.

Current Residence: Atlanta, Ga.

Social media manager

Pat Cusack, 40

Hometown: Cohoes, N.Y.

Current Residence: Watervliet, N.Y.

Maintenance manager

Carl Boudreaux, 41

Hometown: Beaumont, Texas

Current Residence: Houston, Texas

Truck driver

Jessica Peet, 19

Hometown: Lakeland, Fla.

Current Residence: Lakeland, Fla.

Waitress

Elizabeth Olson, 31

Hometown: Dallas, Ft. Worth, Texas

Current Residence: Longview, Texas

Kitchen staff

Gabby Pascuzzi, 25

Hometown: St. Augustine, Fla.

Current Residence: Denver, Colo.

Technical writer

Lyrsa Torres, 36

Hometown: Puerto Rico

Current Residence: Boston, Mass.

Airline agent

Bi Nguyen, 28

Hometown: Houston, Texas

Current Residence: Houston, Texas

MMA fighter

“GOLIATH” TRIBE

John Hennigan, 38

Hometown: Los Angeles

Current Residence: Los Angeles

Pro wrestler

Alec Merlino, 24

Hometown: San Clemente, Calif.

Current Residence: San Clemente, Calif.

Bartender

Jeremy Crawford, 40

Hometown: Clover, S.C.

Current Residence: New York

Attorney

Dan Rengering, 27

Hometown: Lake Butler, Fla.

Current Residence: Gainesville, Fla.

S.W.A.T. officer

Mike White, 47

Hometown: San Diego, Calif.

Current Residence: Los Angeles

Filmmaker

Natalia Azoqa, 25

Hometown: Irvine, Calif.

Current Residence: Irvine, Calif.

Industrial engineer

Angelina Keeley, 28

Hometown: Sparks, Nev.

Current Residence: San Clemente, Calif.

Financial consultant

Kara Kay, 30

Hometown: San Diego, Calif.

Current Residence: San Diego, Calif.

Realtor

Alison Raybould, 28

Hometown: Leawood, Kan.

Current Residence: Chapel Hill, N.C.

Physician

Natalie Cole, 56

Hometown: Los Angeles

Current Residence: Los Angeles

Publishing CEO

This is going to be yet another epic season. Survivor: David Vs. Goliath will moves to its regular time period on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. beginning Oct. 5. Stay tuned for more Survivor season 37 scoop!