‘Survivor: David Vs. Goliath’ Cast Revealed: Meet The Season 37 Castaways
With fall TV right around the corner, it means another season of ‘Survivor’ is on the way! The cast for season 37, a.k.a. ‘Survivor: David Vs. Goliath,’ has been unveiled. Check out the cast photos now!
CBS has announced the 20 castaways who will be competing against each other on Survivor: David Vs. Goliath. The series will return for season 37 with a special 90-minute premiere on Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. The 20 castaways will be divided into two groups of 10 strangers. Those in the “David” tribe “have overcome adversity in their lives, while the castaways on the ‘Goliath’ tribe tend to capitalize on their individual advantages and use it against their opponents,” according to CBS.
“‘Goliaths’ often have visible advantages, and they capitalize on them to ensure success, whereas ‘Davids’ are often forced to rely on their secret weapons and use these advantages to overcome adversity,” executive producer and host Jeff Probst says. “It’s two very different approaches to life, but Survivor is the great equalizer, because you never know which skill set will be most useful in this cunning game of social politics.”
These new castaways will be forced to compete against each other with the same ultimate goal: to become the Sole Survivor. Survivor returns to the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji. Check out the castaways below:
“DAVID” TRIBE
Christian Hubicki, 32
Hometown: Baltimore, Md.
Current Residence: Tallahassee, Fla.
Robotics scientist
Nick Wilson, 27
Hometown: Williamsburg, Ky.
Current Residence: London, Ky.
Public defender
Davie Rickenbacker, 30
Hometown: Orangeburg, S.C.
Current Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Social media manager
Pat Cusack, 40
Hometown: Cohoes, N.Y.
Current Residence: Watervliet, N.Y.
Maintenance manager
Carl Boudreaux, 41
Hometown: Beaumont, Texas
Current Residence: Houston, Texas
Truck driver
Jessica Peet, 19
Hometown: Lakeland, Fla.
Current Residence: Lakeland, Fla.
Waitress
Elizabeth Olson, 31
Hometown: Dallas, Ft. Worth, Texas
Current Residence: Longview, Texas
Kitchen staff
Gabby Pascuzzi, 25
Hometown: St. Augustine, Fla.
Current Residence: Denver, Colo.
Technical writer
Lyrsa Torres, 36
Hometown: Puerto Rico
Current Residence: Boston, Mass.
Airline agent
Bi Nguyen, 28
Hometown: Houston, Texas
Current Residence: Houston, Texas
MMA fighter
“GOLIATH” TRIBE
John Hennigan, 38
Hometown: Los Angeles
Current Residence: Los Angeles
Pro wrestler
Alec Merlino, 24
Hometown: San Clemente, Calif.
Current Residence: San Clemente, Calif.
Bartender
Jeremy Crawford, 40
Hometown: Clover, S.C.
Current Residence: New York
Attorney
Dan Rengering, 27
Hometown: Lake Butler, Fla.
Current Residence: Gainesville, Fla.
S.W.A.T. officer
Mike White, 47
Hometown: San Diego, Calif.
Current Residence: Los Angeles
Filmmaker
Natalia Azoqa, 25
Hometown: Irvine, Calif.
Current Residence: Irvine, Calif.
Industrial engineer
Angelina Keeley, 28
Hometown: Sparks, Nev.
Current Residence: San Clemente, Calif.
Financial consultant
Kara Kay, 30
Hometown: San Diego, Calif.
Current Residence: San Diego, Calif.
Realtor
Alison Raybould, 28
Hometown: Leawood, Kan.
Current Residence: Chapel Hill, N.C.
Physician
Natalie Cole, 56
Hometown: Los Angeles
Current Residence: Los Angeles
Publishing CEO
This is going to be yet another epic season. Survivor: David Vs. Goliath will moves to its regular time period on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. beginning Oct. 5. Stay tuned for more Survivor season 37 scoop!