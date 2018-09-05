Shawn Booth Still Busts Kaitlyn Bristowe About Not Getting ‘Fancy’ Dates On ‘The Bachelorette’

It’s been 3 years since Shawn Booth won Kaitlyn Bristowe’s final rose, but he still won’t let her forget about his rollercoaster journey to steal her heart! Check out our interview with the fitness fanatic!

Shawn Booth, 31, won’t let fiancée, Kaitlyn Bristowe, 33, forget that he was one of her 25 suitors who never experienced a lavish Bachelorette-style date, despite winning her heart and season 15 all together. “First off, I never had the extravagant dates!” Shawn [laughing] told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, while with his friends at Michelob Ultra [more info below]. “I always make a joke with Kaitlyn that I never got the helicopter rides; I never got the fairytale stuff.” However, Shawn says he doesn’t regret one part of their journey. In fact, thinking back, he prefers their low-key, “normal” dates.

“I think that was a great thing for our relationship, because we had the most normal dates,” he said, recalling the times they went kayaking and were outside a campfire for two of their dates. “I think the farther out we get from that show, it gets crazier to me, like, ‘Holy cow, did we really do that? Was that our lives?’ — It’s kind of crazy to still see it on TV and see people go through it. It’s a surreal thing to realize that that’s something we did.”

When it came to watching this past season, Becca Kufrin‘s, Shawn admits he didn’t watch The Bachelorette as often, but Kaitlyn did! “Me, not so much… It’s kind of post-dramatic stress going through that,” he says. “I can’t really sit there and watch it, although he admits he will cave to some episodes here and there.”

While Shawn admits, “there’s no playbook on how to handle the show,” most Bachelor fans view his relationship with Kaitlyn as one of their favorites. As for Shawn’s thoughts about the love he’s received from Bachelor nation? — “We’ve stayed true to ourselves and stayed humble throughout the whole process,” he explains. “I think the main thing is that we just had fun continued to laugh at ourselves and not take things too serious. We made the most of it and everyone was super supportive. It is kind of crazy to see how invested everybody is in our relationship, and it’s great. You have to have thick skin because there are doubters and people who want you to fail and want the relationship to end. You just can’t let the outside talk get to you.”

After finding the love of his life on reality TV, these days, Shawn is focused on his work. A fitness expert and fanatic himself, Shawn owns his own gym, and he produces content on his very own fitness app. “It’s all coming full circle. It’s been a lot of hard work and years within the fitness world,” he says of his career. “Fortunately, I was able to use that platform that I got from The Bachelorette and turn it into something big. I’m able to do what I love everyday, and with this new Booth Camp app and the Booth Camp Gym I just opened in Nashville it’s been a dream come true. I’m fortunate to share these tips with people and there’s so many people across the world who now have these amazing results, and I’m helping people out on a daily basis and that’s the biggest reward.”

Shawn has partnered with Michelob ULTRA for the beverage brand’s upcoming ULTRA Fit Fest — A designed three-day event for beer lovers who strive to balance an active lifestyle while having fun. ULTRA Fit Fest will take place at the JW Marriott Camelback Inn in Scottsdale, Arizona on September 21-23, 2018.

“I’m super pumped for fit fest! This is a cool, healthy lifestyle festival with a cool twist,” Shawn says. “You can hang out with friends, do a bunch or workouts and relax and enjoy some Michelob Ultra! It’s the perfect festival for someone who wants to maintain that healthy lifestyle. You don’t have to feel bad when you drink, so you can enjoy one after a workout and not feel guilty. I truly believe in Michelob Ultra and it’s a product I drink.”

ULTRA Fit Fest will feature three days packed with a variety of workouts designed by 20 leading fitness instructors, including Shawn. “I’ll be doing a Booth Camp workout — It’ll be a full body, high intensity workout with music. I’ll do what I usually do like across the country and put on these workouts with body weight moves, yoga (which Michelob will have), and hit the whole body and get after it.”

To balance out the sweat-dripping challenges and restful recovery sessions, attendees will be treated to live entertainment from Kali Uchis and happy hours with plenty of 95-calorie Michelob ULTRA. Tickets are now available!