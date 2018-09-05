Rose McGowan Shows Off Naked Breasts In Proud Instagram Post On Her Birthday — See Pic

It’s Rose McGowan’s 45th birthday and she’s doing exactly what she wants to, which is freeing the nipple. We’ve got her topless photo where she says bare breasts shouldn’t be ‘a big deal.’

Rose McGowan has been a prominent leader in the #metoo movement, and now she wants equality for women to be able to show their nipples on Instagram in the same way men to. The actress took to her IG stories in celebration of her 45th birthday on Sept. 5, she decided to show off half of her birthday suit. She wore a pair of pleated red pants and white sneakers in the selfie, and absolutely nothing else. Rose wasn’t trying to be sexy and provocative, but pointed out how showing her nipples should not be considered naughty.

In her Instagram stories she shared the pic and wrote a poll question. “Should be equally with allowed (sic) to post my nipples because it’s not a big deal” she asked her nearly 600K followers with a yes or no option. She teased how Instagram allowed topless photos to be shows and long as there’s an emoji or something else covering up nipples by including two rainbow megaphones just beneath her boobs, making sure she was fully exposed.

Rose’s topless pic comes one day after she showed off a racy bathtub pic with her current partner, non-binary model Rain Dove. The former Charmed actress took a selfie wearing bright red lipstick while a toy boat sat on her shoulder. She cut the picture off right at her nipples as to not have it taken down by Instagram. In the accompanying photo she showed Rain across the tub from her, as Rose playfully put her feet over Rain’s bare breasts. She wasn’t trying to be super sexy, because her caption was dead serious.

“Dear fellow warriors don’t forget to fight not just for your cause but also for yourself. If you don’t care for yourself before/while caring for others you will then in turn become a person who needs care as well,” Rose wrote. “Despite the forces that may rage around you find that moment even if for a second to remind yourself that you are worthy of love too. Consideration too. Power too. And if you have a hard time doing so find and accountability buddy to remind you.” For her it looks like that buddy is Rain.