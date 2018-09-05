Oprah, 64, Looks 20 Years Younger In New Ad For Beyonce’s Ivy Park Line: Who Wore It Better?

Oprah posed for the October cover of her magazine in a surprising piece: a shiny boxing robe from Beyonce’s fashion line, Ivy Park! But which legend reps the brand better?

A competition between Oprah, 64, and Beyoncé, 37, is almost guaranteed to draw a tie. Still, Oprah stepped into the fashion boxing ring by wearing the Sequin Boxing Robe by Ivy Park on the October cover of O, The Oprah Magazine. We can’t help but draw comparisons, especially after Beyoncé did heavy promo throughout 2017 in similar-looking hoodies! Beyoncé’s brand teased Oprah’s magazine cover a behind-the-scenes shot of the talk show host to its Instagram on Sept. 5. Oprah’s metallic eye shadow and a heavy-sequined fit shaved two decades off! Well, they are saying the 60’s are the new 40’s, anyways.

Oprah’s photo shoot by Ruven Afanador was not only a throwback to her youth, but to Beyoncé’s promotional video for the Ivy Park SS17 Campaign on Feb. 1, 2017. The “Drunk in Love” singer posed in a salmon hoodie — among other pieces — which proceeded to go on sale at Topshop. While Oprah matched the diva-attitude of her sequins with a glam makeup look, Beyoncé opted for an au naturel face for a sportier vibe. Despite the different makeup looks, both women stunned in their Ivy Park pieces. This isn’t the first time Oprah and Beyoncé have drawn comparisons! Oprah graced another magazine cover earlier this year, that time for British Vogue‘s August issue. Meanwhile, Beyoncé was the cover star of the magazine’s American cousin, with her gorgeous face plastered on top and throughout Vogue‘s September issue in 2018. Both icons dressed up in elegant gowns, eccentric earrings and swept up ‘dos.

Wondering how Oprah’s still competing with Beyoncé, who’s almost three decades her junior? Besides Oprah’s intellect, grace and television presence — insides come first, folks — Weight Watchers might be her secret. Yes, that program that advertises points on cereal boxes! The Oprah Winfrey Network CEO is so confident in the program, we reported on Jan. 3 that she holds a 10 percent stake in the weight-loss company! Her second biggest ally might be your’s too: wine. As we’ve told you back in January of 2017, Oprah has wine with almost all her dinners, thanks to Weight Watchers’ point system, and still lost 42.5 pounds.

The question may not be who wore it better. Rather, who can wear these fits better than Oprah and Beyoncé? We’ll be waiting.