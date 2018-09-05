Olivia Culpo Breaks Silence On Getting Back Together With Danny Amendola: ‘It Feels Right’

Second time’s a charm? Olivia confirmed that she and Danny were back on with a kissing pic — and now she’s opening up about why! Click here for all the details.

Pic or it didn’t happen, right? But even after Olivia Culpo, 26, posted a shot of her and ex Danny Amendola, 32, locking lips on Instagram, we were still afraid to get our hopes up. But the couple is officially back on after calling it quits in March — take it from Olivia herself! The model got real about their relationship re-do with People Now. “I think that if you want to make something work, you make it work,” she said. “And I always just say that you can’t think about how. You just have to try your hardest and know what feels right and if it’s meant to be then it should be easy. It should be something that is fun and if it doesn’t work out, then that’s because it wasn’t meant to be.”

Sounds like a healthy way to look at it! Olivia and Danny were so cute when they got together in February 2016, and we’re so glad she’s giving her romance with the Miami Dolphins player another go. We just wonder how it all went down — who made the first move this time around? And how long were they working things out before taking their reunion public? We’ve got all the questions, but Danny has yet to post anything about it on social media, so we’ll keep our eyes peeled until then.

But Olivia isn’t the only one lucky in love! Her ex Nick Jonas, 25, who she dated from 2013 to 2015, has also found his happy ending. He popped the question to his girlfriend of two months Priyanka Chopra, 36, in July, and you know what that means — a wedding is on the way! Will Olivia be next?