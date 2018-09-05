National Cheese Pizza Day: $5 Large Pies At Cicis & More Epic Deals

Happy National Cheese Pizza Day! In honor of these special cheesy day, your favorite restaurants are offering some very tasty deals so you can get your hands on those yummy pies!

National Cheese Pizza Day is bringing all sorts of amazing deals for you pizza lovers. Yes, this means you can get some super tasty deals to munch down on. At Cicis, you can get large 1-topping pizzas to go for $5, according to Thrillist. You just have to place your pizza order through the MyCicis mobile app. The deal starts Sept. 5 and ends Sept. 30.

Over at Domino’s, with their “Mix & Match” offer, you can get two or more pizzas, pastas, bread bites, boneless chicken wings, and more for just $5.99 each. If you’re looking to do a carryout order, you can get large 3-topping pizzas for $7.99. In honor of school starting back up, the pizza chain is giving away five $100 gift cards on Twitter starting Sept. 5. With Pizza Hut, you can munch down on large 2-topping pizzas for $7.99 each when you order online.

Starting Sept. 7 at Papa John’s, you can get a 1-topping pizza for $7 with the code LG1TOP7 and get 10-inch cheese sticks for $5 with the code CHEESELOVER. At Little Caesars, get your hands on the limited-edition 5 Meat Feast pizza for $9. There are tons of amazing deals for you to choose from. There’s something for everyone!

If you’re wanting to see a movie, then you can buy one cheese pizza and get one free at Paragon Theaters! That’s almost too good of a deal to turn down! Einstein Bros Bagels is offering a free drink with the purchase of a pizza bagel on Sept. 5. The decision is in your hands now. While you decide, take a look at all the celebrities who love pizza (just like us!) in our gallery above.