Why Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth May ‘Never Get Married’ Despite Relationship Being Stronger Than Ever

Wait, what? One of Miley Cyrus’ friends tells us exclusively that Miley and Liam have NO plans to get married right now! What happened?

Relax; there’s no trouble in paradise. Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are happier than ever, and that’s why they’re not rocking the boat! Miley, a friend told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, is madly in love with her fiancé, but in no rush to marry him. She’s taking a cue from her “role models,” Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, and contemplating just staying together for the rest of their lives without a marriage certificate!

“Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are so rock and roll — they’ve been together for so many years, like decades (35 years, specifically), but never actually got married. She thinks that’s hot and she says she and Liam could do the same thing,” Miley’s friend dished. Just like Goldie and Kurt, she and Liam are hopelessly devoted to each other, and it apparently has their loved ones a little confused about their relationship status. Who cares, says Miley!

“Miley and Liam consider themselves married,” her friend said. “They refer to each other like they are, too, so it’s a bit confusing. But Miley swears they haven’t actually tied the knot and she says they may never do it. They want to have a family and be together forever, but they legit might never get married. Miley knows it’s hard for people to understand but she doesn’t really care. She’s an original and will do things her way.” Amen!

They’re getting started on that family, though, Miley’s friend said. They’re in no rush to add a couple tiny Miley and Liams to their lives, but they’ve agreed they’re ready if it comes to that! Good thing, because they’re apparently having tons of hot sex right now. “Miley says they’ve never been more deeply in love than they are right now. They’ve been having a lot of hot baby making sex, that’s part of what’s really brought them closer than ever.”

HollywoodLife reached out to Miley and Liam’s reps for comment but did not immediately hear back.