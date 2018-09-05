All hell broke loose on Sept. 5 between Senator Marco Rubio and Alex Jones, the man behind the far right leaning website InfoWars. Watch what went down.

Well, that’s one way to crash an interview. Senator Marco Rubio, 47, had a heated clash with radio host Alex Jones on Sept. 5 after he stepped in front of cameras during a LIVE interview. Alex is a well-known conspiracy theorist, and the man behind the extreme far-right leaning website InfoWars, and Marco was not about to deal with his antics. The altercation was all caught on camera, where Alex can be seen touching Marco’s shoulder, and trying to question him – which completely sets the senator off. At one point, Marco even proceeds to threaten Alex!

The InfoWars site host was ruthless in his spur of the moment attack on Marco, who ultimately dished it right back. As Marco made comment to a reporter, Alex stepped right in and inserted himself into the conversation. “That’s why you didn’t get elected. You’re snake-like. Marco Rubio is a snake. A little frat boy there,” he viciously said. Clearly confused, and completely put-off, Marco wondered aloud who Alex even was! “He’s a weird one,” Marco muttered under his breath. “Is that a heckler? … I Don’t know who you are man. I don’t know your website,” he added.

Things only got even more heated from there, and Alex continued to harass Marco for the entirety of his interview. As Marco made comment on the current state of free speech, Alex alleged that it was his fault that free speech rights were are being stripped away. “Look at this joke over here,” Alex adds in a vicious swipe at the senator. That’s where things really got ugly between the two. “I’ll take care of you myself,” Marco finally says in a threat to Alex. The usually stoic Republican senator completely lost his cool!

Here's video of the Alex Jones – Rubio spat https://t.co/lGDaHAcZUc — Will Sommer (@willsommer) September 5, 2018

Marco, clearly fed up, finally retreats and ends the interview. He manages to pack one more punch before walking away though. “You guys can talk to this clown,” he spat as he walked away rom the media ring. Zing! Reporters who saw the whole altercation go down barely seemed phased, but – perhaps nothing surprises them anymore given the 2018 political climate.