Watch
Hollywood Life

InfoWars’ Alex Jones Threatened By Sen. Marco Rubio In Clash: Warned ‘I’ll Take Care Of You’ – Video

Marco Rubio Alex Jones
Shutterstock
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., arrives to testify at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the Parkland, Fla., school shootings and school safety, on Capitol Hill in Washington Gun Violence, Washington, USA - 14 Mar 2018
Marco Rubio U.S. President Donald J. Trump signs a National Security Presidential Memorandum on Cuba, Miami, USA - 16 Jun 2017 US Senator Marco Rubio speaks before US President Donald J. Trump signed a National Security Presidential Memorandum on Cuba, at Manuel Artime Theater in Miami, Florida, USA on 16 June 2017.
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., speaks with reporters as he leaves the office of Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, who is moderating bipartisan negotiations on immigration, at the Capitol in Washington. Rubio stepped up his typically strong rhetoric against the Venezuelan government Friday, Feb. 9 by suggesting its army should rise up in rebellion. The Florida senator, who has been an outspoken critic of the government of President Nicolas Maduro, said on Twitter that the world would support the country's armed forces "if they decide to protect the people and restore democracy by removing a dictator US Venezuela, Washington, USA - 25 Jan 2018
Marco Rubio, Bill Nelson. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., joined at left by Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla., arrives for a news conference to unveil his plan to address gun violence with legislation on restraining orders, at the Capitol in Washington Congress Gun Violence, Washington, USA - 07 Mar 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.

All hell broke loose on Sept. 5 between Senator Marco Rubio and Alex Jones, the man behind the far right leaning website InfoWars. Watch what went down.

Well, that’s one way to crash an interview. Senator Marco Rubio, 47, had a heated clash with radio host Alex Jones on Sept. 5 after he stepped in front of cameras during a LIVE interview. Alex is a well-known conspiracy theorist, and the man behind the extreme far-right leaning website InfoWars, and Marco was not about to deal with his antics. The altercation was all caught on camera, where Alex can be seen touching Marco’s shoulder, and trying to question him – which completely sets the senator off. At one point, Marco even proceeds to threaten Alex!

The InfoWars site host was ruthless in his spur of the moment attack on Marco, who ultimately dished it right back. As Marco made comment to a reporter, Alex stepped right in and inserted himself into the conversation. “That’s why you didn’t get elected. You’re snake-like. Marco Rubio is a snake. A little frat boy there,” he viciously said. Clearly confused, and completely put-off, Marco wondered aloud who Alex even was! “He’s a weird one,” Marco muttered under his breath. “Is that a heckler? … I Don’t know who you are man. I don’t know your website,” he added.

Things only got even more heated from there, and Alex continued to harass Marco for the entirety of his interview. As Marco made comment on the current state of free speech, Alex alleged that it was his fault that free speech rights were are being stripped away. “Look at this joke over here,” Alex adds in a vicious swipe at the senator. That’s where things really got ugly between the two. “I’ll take care of you myself,” Marco finally says in a threat to Alex. The usually stoic Republican senator completely lost his cool!

Marco, clearly fed up, finally retreats and ends the interview. He manages to pack one more punch before walking away though. “You guys can talk to this clown,” he spat as he walked away rom the media ring. Zing! Reporters who saw the whole altercation go down barely seemed phased, but – perhaps nothing surprises them anymore given the 2018 political climate.

 