Lil Xan Says Noah Cyrus Used Him For Fame In Epic Online Rant: She Wants To Get ‘Poppin’ In Music World

Lil Xan’s now accusing Noah Cyrus of using him for clout, while she posted evidence of who gave him the alleged hickey! Read the rant and see pics of the drama, here.

From cheating accusations to throwing career shade, this is becoming the most publicized breakup of the year! Lil Xan, 21, broke up with Noah Cyrus, 18, on Sept. 3, and hasn’t been quiet since, against Noah’s wishes. He originally called out his ex-girlfriend for being “all over some dude,” but on Sept. 5, he basically gave a dissertation to Instagram Live explaining his real reason for bailing on the relationship. According to Xan — real name Diego Leanos — Noah was using him to climb the relevance ladder in the music industry, because he’s more “poppin’ music wise.” Yes, Noah, the little sister of pop star Miley Cyrus and daughter of another music icon, Billy Ray Cyrus…but we digress. “When I say Noah Cyrus, I’m trying to get her more famous, no, I’m trying (to make) her music (more famous). I’m more poppin’ music wise than her. That’s fact, big facts,” the “Betrayed” rapper ranted on his Instagram Live. “I’m not saying she’s using me for more fame. I’m saying she’s using me to get more poppin’ in the music industry.”

After taking digs at the Cyrus family, the “Betrayed” rapper returns to his main point. “But I just wanted to clarify, yeah [Noah’s] more famous than me as a person, but musically no, nowhere near. All she does is use rappers to get features off people,” the rapper said. Keep in mind that him and Noah collaborated on the single “Live or Die” together, which dropped on Aug. 19, and said at the MTV VMAs on Aug. 20 they had more music in the making. “Like, ummm I can’t even name one of her songs, ‘Again’ or something? She just uses rappers to get clout, to get her more poppin in the music world ’cause she’s already poppin’ in the celebrity world but she wants to get more popping in the music world. And that’s where Columbia stepped in and said let’s get you more poppin’. We have Lil Xan here, he’s more relevant in the music industry right now than you, so let’s team this up.” As a reminder, Noah said at the Teen Choice Awards on Aug. 13 that it was Xan — yup, not Columbia Records — who slid into her DMs.

Xan then refers back to a screenshot he shared earlier, which shows an alleged text conversation on Sept. 3 between him and Noah discussing the release of their music video — which has been cancelled — for their song “Live or Die.” You can look at the texts in the gallery above. “And I also just posted the screenshots showing you all that the video was planned and she, you know, wanted it planned,” Xan said. “I say good morning baby — 6 hours later, 6 hours later (she says) ‘Oh can you do this so it doesn’t look planned and natural.'” Xan then says he has even more evidence and screenshots, and goes on to defend himself. “All y’all care about is this sh*t right now, saying I used a meme and speculating and guess what? You’re making me more famous, you’re making me more rich.” After a few more colorful sentences, the rapper ends by saying that people will believe the Cyrus family, and claims they will say “a bunch of lies,” but he’s going to play Fortnight.

While Xan braces himself against the supposed “lies,” strong evidence has surfaced that he most likely cheated on Noah. The younger Cyrus accused him earlier of receiving a hickey while they were still together, and the mystery woman herself has allegedly come forward! “I had no idea the hickey would be seen and i never meant to intentionally hurt him or Noah’s relationship,” she wrote in a lengthy DM message that Noah posted to her Instagram Story on Sept. 5. The friend who Xan allegedly cheated with even posted a selfie of her and Xan on Sept. 1, which you can also check out in our gallery above.

This feud is getting nastier than two Teen Mom stars duking it out on Twitter! We’ll keep you updated if more evidence and screenshots come forward.