Kourtney K’s Sisters Reportedly Think Younes ‘Set Up’ Pics Of Them On Sushi Date To Stay Relevant

Smile! Younes Bendjima and Kourtney Kardashian were spotted together days after he went on a date with a ‘mystery woman,’ and her sisters think he clued the paps about the secret meeting!

Kourtney Kardashian, 39, and Younes Bendjima, 25, were photographed together outside the Bui sushi restaurant on Malibu on Sept. 3. This secret rendezvous wasn’t so secret, as the paparazzi were there to capture the reunion – and Kourt’s sisters think that wasn’t a coincidence. Kim Kardashian, 37, and Khloe Kardashian, 34, “have solid reasons” to believe that Younes tipped of the paparazzi, sources tell TMZ. The sisters reportedly think Younes staged this photo as an attempt to “squeeze out the last drops of his 15 minutes.” Yikes!

Before people start accusing Koko and Kim of going full Alex Jones on Younes, there might be some truth behind this “thirty ex-boyfriend” conspiracy theory. Younes reportedly made the call to drive to that sushi spot, a location he and Kourt have never been to. The fact that a photographer was right there to capture the reunion has the sisters calling shade on Younes. The Kardashians, sources tell TMZ, also believe that Younes frequently tipped off the paparazzi during his relationship with Kourt. After all, whenever Kourt and Younes hung out at the most random places, somehow – the photographers were always there.

The photographers were also at the Malibu Chili Cook-Off on Sept. 1, just when Younes and a “mystery woman” were out on a date, according to the Daily Mail. While Younes attempted to keep a low profile by rocking an olive-green hoodie, it was hard to hide his model-face from the cameras. The identity of his companion, a beautiful brunette, wasn’t immediately known, but to the Kardashians, it probably doesn’t matter. After all, there was Younes and the paparazzi, in the same place at the same time.

Kourt’s sisters, sources tell TMZ, think that Younes knew that his relationship with Kourtney was over, and that allegedly setting up the paps to capture this meeting was “his Hail Mary for the last bit of publicity.” If so, then Younes better enjoy it for all that its worth, as he won’t get another chance with Kourt. The sisters reportedly are “more than happy” that Kourtney has moved on. Aww. Well, at least Younes will have a photograph to remember her by. Somebody – cue that Nickleback song!