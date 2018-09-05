Kim Kardashian Meets With Trump At The White House To Beg For Prisoner Chris Young’s Freedom

Kim Kardashian arrived at the White House to meet with Donald Trump again, this time to discuss freeing 30-year-old Chris Young from prison in TN. We have the details of their meeting here!

Kim Kardashian is using her influence to do good again. The businesswoman and KUWTK star headed to the White House on September 5 to discuss the release of Chris Young from prison, three months after successfully lobbying to free grandmother Alice Marie Johnson. Kim is set to meet with President Donald Trump today to discuss Chris’ case, continuing her crusade for prison reform and criminal justice. Chris, 30, who suffers from sickle cell anemia, is serving a life sentence in Tennessee for cocaine and marijuana possession, according to TMZ. Chris has already served eight years following his conviction in 2010.

Kim said she’s in “regular touch” with Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and advisor, who is passionate about prison reform after his own father was incarcerated. Kim was recently on Jason Flom‘s “Wrongful Conviction” podcast and discussed Chris’ case. She revealed that she had a phone call with the young prisoner, who is sick, and promised him she would work on his case.

“When I was talking to Chris Young, who’s in prison [and] has sickle cell anemia… So, he’s had to have a few surgeries and he’s been in a medical facility for a few years, and he goes back into the maximum-security prison where lifers have to go. And he’s had a perfect record…. He was saying, ‘I can stay out of trouble in here, but going in there there’s stabbings, there’s this. And if you’re near that you can get in trouble so easily,'” Kim said on the podcast. “He just didn’t want to get caught up in a situation that had nothing to do with him, but could very much have.

“It’s scary when you have a minor drug charge but then you get life and you’re stuck in this crazy maximum-security prison with murderers and people [like that],” she continues. “It’s a completely different environment than the environment that he’s so used to.”

Kim met with Trump at the White House in June to discuss prison reform, and the plight of Alice Marie Johnson, a 63-year-old grandmother who was serving a life sentence for a first-time nonviolent drug offense. She and Alice had struck up a friendship after Alice’s story went viral, and Kim promised to do everything in her power to help her. It took seven months of Kim working with Ivanka Trump and Jared before even landing her White House meeting. One week after discussing the case with the president, Alice was freed and reunited with her family.

This story is still developing. HollywoodLife will keep you updated as more information becomes available.