Karlie Kloss Channels Jessica Rabbit In Sexy Red Dress For Carolina Herrera

Super sexy supermodel! Karlie Kloss is showing off her cleavage and her mile-long legs in new ads for Carolina Herrera’s fragrance GOOD GIRL. See her Jessica Rabbit-inspired shoot below!

In the new fragrance ads, Karlie Kloss, 26, oozes sex appeal, blowing a kiss while sitting on a piano, accepting gifts from “suitors,” and stunning on the stage of a jazz club. The model is wearing a red hot dress, low cut with a thigh-high slit. Black pointy-toe pumps make her legs look even longer. GOOD GIRL is one of my favorite scents, thanks to the amazing packaging. The perfume bottle is shaped like a sky-high stiletto. The original packaging is black and shiny with a gold heel. Now, for the 2018 holiday season, the shoe is “wrapped in red velvet” — so sexy!

The scent has notes of tuberose, jasmine and tonka bean. Karlie joined as the face of the GOOD GIRL scent in 2017, and we hung out with her at the launch party! Karlie is having a great year! Not only is she the sexy face of this fragrance, she is recently engaged! Joshua Kushner, brother of Jared Kushner, proposed to Karlie this summer. She showed off her beautiful engagement ring while working in Beijing in late July, and wow, it’s simply stunning! We are so happy for this couple!

September is synonymous with New York Fashion Week and Karlie has been a staple at runway shows over the past 10 years. Now, she has a lot of projects going on, but there is a chance we could see her walk in the Carolina Herrera show on Monday, Sept. 10. We will have to wait and see!