Kardashians Vs Jenners: Which Sisters Posted The Sexiest Selfies In Summer 2018?

The Kardashian and Jenner sisters love sharing selfies and they really stepped it up a notch this summer! There have been topless mirror pics, close-up beauty looks, and more! See them all here!

We all know how much the Kardashians love their selfies. I mean, Kim Kardashian literally compiled a bunch of hers, bound them into a book called Selfish, and started selling them to actual people. But you don’t need to dish out $20 to see photos taken by the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star – you just need to follow her on Instagram.

Kim, along with her sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, basically built an empire off of keeping fans up to date on every minute detail of her life. And the best way to do that is to update their social media accounts! And there was definitely no shortage of posts this summer from any of them, so we rounded up all of the sisters’ selfies for your viewing pleasure.

One thing that surprised me while looking through all these pics was that the most self-taken photos were by Kylie and Kim. It’s not totally surprising that the youngest KarJenner has been upping her Insta game, though. She’s been promoting her various Kylie Cosmetics products that launched this summer and has been steadily sharing on social media ever since she gave birth to Stormi Webster earlier this year.

Seeeeeeessssters A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jul 20, 2018 at 8:47am PDT

But Kim’s selfie status is particularly interesting since she’s claimed she doesn’t like the photo format anymore. In a June interview with KTLA 5, the mother-of-three revealed she’s kicked the habit. “I don’t take selfies anymore, I don’t really like them anymore… It’s not all about… taking selfies, I used to spend too much of my time taking selfies,” she said. Well, based on our findings from this summer, we’d definitively say that that is far from true. Check out our gallery above to see all of the sisters’ selfies from summer 2018!