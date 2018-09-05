Kanye West Apologizes To Drake On Twitter & Insists He Didn’t Leak His Baby News To Pusha T

After years of ups and downs, it looks like Kanye West is ready to be on good terms with Drake once again. See his latest lenghty apology to the rapper here.

“Sending good energy and love to Drake and family and crew,” Kanye West tweeted on Sept. 5. “I haven’t seen the show in person but the images look incredible online.” From there, he went on to begin apologizing for all the drama that’s gone down between the two this summer. It all started when Pusha T released his new album on ‘Ye’s GOOD Music label. Pusha T exposed Drizzy for having a love child with Sophie Brussaux on a diss track, and a vicious feud erupted. Plus, Kanye and his artists continued to release projects in subsequent weeks…which (coincidentally) coincided with the release of Drake’s latest record.

“Let me apologize for stepping on your release date in the first place,” Kanye continued. “We were building a bond and working together, including squashing the issues with [Kid] Cudi at our office. When I put the dates up I was a bi ramped doing 25 tweets a day. TMZ happened shortly after. Since we were building as friends and brothers I should have spoken to Pusha about the Quentin Miller bar. There should have been no songs with my involvement that had any negative energy towards you.”

Kanye is, of course, referring to “The Story Of Adidon,” Pusha T’s revealed diss track that revealed the truth about Drake having a son (Drizzy later confirmed this on his own album). However, Kanye made it clear that he had nothing to do with Drake’s baby news being leaked to Pusha T.

“I did not have any conversations about your child with Pusha,” he explained. “I don’t play with the idea of people’s children after I spoke to Wiz [Khalifa] a few years earlier.” (Kanye and Wiz previously feuded and ‘Ye was slammed for bringing Wiz’s son into the argument, which he later apologized for). “I understand Pusha’s issues as a man. If someone mentions your fiance men go mask off. I’ve done the same myself at times. I love you and I love Pusha and we all have an admiration for each other’s craft.”

To conclude his apology, Kanye confirmed that he wants to officially squash the beef in person — and soon. “This is all Jedi level,” he wrote. “I will be coming to your show within the next seven days to give love and be inspired by all the art you have created.”

Drake has upcoming shows in Boston, Washington D.C. and Philly — so we’ll definitely be on the lookout for Kanye!