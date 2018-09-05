Jennifer Garner doesn’t seem to be upset at all, even though her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, was just pictured back at home less than two weeks after entering rehab. See the pic!

Jennifer Garner recently staged an intervention for her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, 46, before driving him to rehab less than two weeks ago. But earlier today (Sept. 5), he was pictured back at home, yet, she doesn’t appear to be phased by the situation at all. In fact, as evidenced by new photos of Jen, 46, in NYC on Wednesday, she seems super happy. She was actually smiling from ear to ear when she grabbed some coffee during a walk around town. So why such a happy demeanor when Ben is back at home? Well, it may be because, as HollywoodLife recently learned, Ben didn’t leave rehab permanently. Instead, he’s just at home getting a good workout in.

Initially, X17Online reported that it appeared Ben left rehab only 12 days after entering, meaning he probably didn’t fulfill the full length of his treatment program. However, after further investigation, HollywoodLife learned Ben goes to and from his house to workout during rehab. And whenever Ben returns to his home, he’s always accompanied by a coach and a therapist. So it’s no wonder why Jennifer seems super happy — Ben being pictured at home is nothing for her to worry about.

Plus, Ben has every reason to finish his treatment program. As we previously reported, a source told us EXCLUSIVELY that “leaving rehab is not an option now”. Jennifer wants Ben to kick his alcohol addiction for the sake of their three kids, Samuel, 6, Seraphina, 9, and Violet, 12. Fortunately, Ben “really does want to be sober”, another source close to the Argo director told us EXCLUSIVELY.

As for why Jen’s in NYC, she’s set to appear on tonight’s episode of The Tonight Show. Will she talk about Ben? It’s definitely a possibility!