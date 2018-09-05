Michael Myers goes on an insane killing spree before Jamie Lee Curtis’s Laurie Strode vows to kill him in the super intense new trailer for ‘Halloween’. Watch it, here!

Our hearts are pounding after watching the newest trailer for Halloween, which shows Michael Myers making a brutal house call and terrorizing unsuspecting trick-or-treaters. This, of course, is the second clip that’s been released to help promote the quasi-sequel to the 1978 horror classic. The first half of the nearly three-minute trailer plays out like an extended scene, during which Michael can be seen killing random, helpless victims. First, he uses a hammer found in an open garage, and then, he goes for a kitchen knife. Each kill seems more brutal than the last, which tells us that this movie is going to be hard to watch without squirming at least once or twice. Heck, we’ll probably be covering our eyes through 75% of the movie. (Don’t judge!)

The second half of the trailer focuses on Jamie Lee Curtis‘ Laurie Strode, who has not only spent the last 40 years preparing to kill Michael once he escaped from the mental institution he was being held at, but vows to kill him once and for all. “I have prayed every night that he would escape,” she says in a voiceover. “So I can kill him.” We then see her target Michael before kicking him down into her basement for an all-out brawl with a shotgun in hand. Will she prevail? Only time will tell.

What’s also interesting is the fact that a hole can be seen in the side of Michael’s mask, where Laurie stabbed him with the sewing needle in the first movie. Plus, did anyone else notice that the woman Michael kills at the end of the first sequence is wearing curlers and a pink bathrobe? It’s the identical look of Mrs. Elrod, a Haddonfield resident who appears in Halloween II.

Halloween co-stars Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Toby Huss, and Will Patton. Watch the creepy new trailer above.